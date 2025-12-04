Evangelist Edward Akwasi claims wife left after his finances collapsed

For years, gospel minister Evangelist Edward Akwasi believed his marriage had survived its toughest storm, a betrayal he openly admits was his fault. But in a twist he never expected, he says the real collapse came not when he strayed, but when he lost everything.

In an interview with Akoma FM, shared on X on 2 December 2025, the renowned Ghanaian gospel musician revisited the painful story of how his long-term marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

According to Evangelist Akwasi, the relationship began to unravel two decades after he cheated on his wife, not because of the infidelity itself, but because his finances began to crumble.

Edward Akwasi

“My wife didn’t divorce me when I cheated on her at a time when I was financially comfortable,” he recounted. “Back then, I travelled abroad often, and she stayed with me. She even gave birth to our three children. They’re now 20, 16 and 14 years old.”

He explained that despite the incident having occurred twenty years earlier, it resurfaced with new force just as he hit a period of deep financial difficulty.

“She suddenly began complaining about the cheating that happened 20 years ago, and she made it seem as though it had happened recently,” he said. “Because of that, she left the house and stayed elsewhere for six months until I went to beg her to return.”

However, the reconciliation was short-lived. Evangelist Akwasi revealed that once his wife became financially independent, the marriage deteriorated even further.

“When she came back, she became financially stable, bought a car and even built her own house,” he explained. “That was when things became worse. She said she couldn’t be with me anymore and that even if the Pope begged her, she wouldn’t change her mind. We’ve been divorced for the past six years.”

“My wife divorced me six years ago. She left as soon as I became financially unstable and began bringing up a mistake I made 20 years ago.”



