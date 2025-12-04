Nana Acheampong arrives in Ghana for Daddy Lumba's funeral: 'Let's celebrate life of my brother'

Few friendships in Ghana’s music history run as deep as that between Nana Acheampong and the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba. And as the nation prepares to bid farewell to one of its greatest musical legends, Nana Acheampong has stepped forward with a message meant to steady emotions and unite fans.

In a video shared on Instagram on 3 December 2025, the celebrated Highlife star revealed that he has returned to Ghana solely to honour Lumba at his final funeral rites, scheduled for 13 December 2025.

Alongside the video, he urged the public to ignore the swirling controversies surrounding the funeral arrangements and instead focus on celebrating Lumba’s life and legacy.

“Touched down last night in the motherland. Let’s come together and celebrate the life of my brother, Daddy Lumba… My condolences once again to the family and loved ones,” he wrote.

Nana Acheampong, who was among the first to pay tribute after Lumba’s passing, earlier released a heartfelt musical dedication titled “Due! K. Fosu.” The four-minute piece reflects the shock and grief that swept across the country following the musician’s death.

His bond with Lumba dates back to the 1980s, when the two forged a friendship that would eventually shape Ghana’s Highlife scene. It was Acheampong who encouraged Lumba to venture fully into Highlife music, a mentorship that later led to the birth of the iconic “Lumba Brothers.”

Their dream of dropping their debut album in 1986 was stalled by financial difficulties. However, with the support of Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, they eventually released their first joint project, “Υεεγε Aka Akwantuo Mu,” in 1989, a landmark moment in Ghanaian music.