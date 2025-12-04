10 Fire Safety Tips You Need This Detty December — Especially During Harmattan

Ghana's "Detty December" is a period of intense activity, featuring a relentless schedule of concerts, outdoor parties, road trips, fireworks, and non-stop nightlife. This high-energy atmosphere coincides with the harmattan season, which introduces dry winds, dusty air, and low humidity.

The combination of these factors significantly increases the risk of fire outbreaks. The harmattan season makes nearly everything more flammable, from dry grass and wooden structures to fabrics, electrical cables, and even skin and hair.

Fire spreads with greater speed, smoke travels farther, and a minor spark can escalate into a dangerous situation in a matter of seconds.

To ensure your fun stays safe, here are 10 vital fire safety tips for Detty December. We've explained each one in detail to protect you, your friends, and your surroundings.

1. Be Aware of Exist Routes Immediately After Entering Any Venue

When attending a festival, club, concert, or house party, prioritise your safety by spending 20 seconds locating all emergency exits before you settle in.

In the event of a fire, smoke can spread rapidly, especially in dry air, severely limiting visibility. If a situation breaks out, you won't have time to search for an escape route. Knowing the exit paths beforehand is crucial for a quick and safe evacuation.

Always choose places to hang out where you can easily and quickly move away if the crowd becomes dangerously congested.

2. Avoid Overcrowded Spaces: Fire Moves Faster Than You Think

When places are jam-packed, people panic more easily, and escape becomes difficult.Dry conditions increase static electricity, making electrical sparks more likely in crowded areas with lots of friction and wiring. If you must be at a packed concert, stay closer to open spaces or the sides, not the centre.

3. Be Vigilant About Faulty Electrical Connections

Events and house parties rely heavily on sound systems, lights, and decorative setups. One bad extension leads to disasters. Dry dust can accumulate on sockets and equipment, causing overheating.

Wires become brittle in cold, dry air, increasing the chance of sparks. If you smell something burning, see flickering lights, or feel hot electrical equipment, alert organizers immediately

4. Keep Fabrics and Decorations Away From Heat Sources

Harmattan sucks moisture out of everything – curtains, sofa throws, clothing, carpets, rugs, and even Christmas decorations lose their natural dampness and become extremely flammable. A fabric that might smoulder for minutes in the rainy season can burst into flames in seconds during harmattan.

Even a cigarette ember or candle flame can ignite a dry cloth in seconds. At house parties, avoid placing candles near curtains, paper decorations, or balloons.

Avoid draping fairy lights or Christmas tinsel directly over lamps or bulbs that get hot.

If you must use candles for ambience, place them in deep glass holders on stable, non-flammable surfaces far from edges.

5. Handle Fireworks and Sparklers With High Caution

Fireworks are a Detty December tradition, but they become especially dangerous during harmattan.

Dry grass, fallen leaves, dusty compounds, and strong gusts create the perfect recipe for a wildfire. A single rocket that tips over or a spark carried by the wind can ignite an entire area within moments.

To stay safe, always choose a wide open space at least fifty metres away from houses, cars, trees, and people. Never light fireworks pointing into the wind, and keep a bucket of water, a hosepipe, or sand nearby for instant action.

Children must never be allowed to handle fireworks or even sparklers unsupervised; teenagers, too, need a responsible adult watching every move. After the show, soak every spent firework in water for at least thirty minutes before throwing it away. A moment of spectacle is never worth a lifetime of regret

6. Practice Safe Cooking Habits at House Parties

A lot of December hangouts include grilling, frying, and outdoor cooking.

Never leave a pot or grill unattended, even stepping away “for just a minute” can be disastrous. Gas cylinders must be kept outside and at least three metres from the cooking area.

Clear a two-metre radius around the stove or barbecue of dry leaves, paper plates, plastic cups, and tablecloths. Keep a large pot lid or damp cloth within reach to smother grease fires (never use water on burning oil).

The smartest habit is to appoint one sober person as the “kitchen watch” - someone whose only job is to guard the flames while everyone else enjoys the fun.

7. Being Extra Vigilant with Cigarettes, Shisha, and Candles

Smoking is common during parties, but cigarette butts are one of the biggest causes of accidental fires. After smoking, make sure cigarette butts are fully extinguished, not thrown on the ground.

Candles used for romantic dinners or birthday cakes should sit in stable, deep holders far from curtains, fabrics, or decorations, and must be extinguished the moment the room is left empty.

8. Check That Every Event Venue Has a Fire Extinguisher

This is a crucial, often-overlooked safety step. Whether you’re at a beach party, rooftop hangout, concert, or restaurant, take a moment to spot the nearest fire extinguisher.

Dry conditions allow fire to spread rapidly. A fire extinguisher on-site can stop a small spark from becoming a major outbreak.

If the venue has none especially at paid events, that’s a red flag. Move cautiously or alert the organisers.

9. Know the Basic Fire Safety Numbers

Memorise the national emergency lines (112 or 192 or 0302772446) of the GNFS to contact for help in case of an emergency. Also, learn the PASS technique: Pull the pin, Aim low at the base of the flame, Squeeze the handle, Sweep side to side. If your clothes ever catch fire, remember: stop, drop, cover your face, and roll. In thick smoke, stay low and crawl to safety.

Staying Alert: Alcohol and Fire Must Never Mix

As the music gets louder and the drinks flow freely, judgement slips. Someone always thinks, “Let me quickly light the grill” or “I can manage one more firework.” These are the moments that turn parties into tragedies.

The rule is absolute: if you have had more than two drinks, you do not touch fire in any form whether cooking, candles, fireworks, matches, or even plugging in fairy lights. Assign every fire-related task to a completely sober friend.

Conclusion