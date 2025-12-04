A Season of Giving: Remit Choice Launches Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas to Reward Loyalty and Community Spirit

For the Ghanaian diaspora, the holiday season is traditionally a time to connect with home, family, and community. Remit Choice has introduced the Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign, running from November 24 to December 25, 2025, aimed at participants across its licensed markets.

The campaign carries an estimated 30 million cedis prize pool, with the potential to expand as more users take part. Its structure is designed so that total rewards grow in proportion to participation.

Community Participation Drives Campaign Growth

The Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign links the growth of the prize pool to user activity, including referrals, transfers, and new sign-ups. Industry sources estimate the total reward pool could reach around 30 million cedis based on projected engagement, though no official cap has been set.

The structure is designed to expand in line with participation, allowing the total rewards to increase as more users take part in the campaign.

The Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign includes a structured referral program to encourage participation. After completing two successful referrals, a customer becomes eligible for a 600 GHS reward. Subsequent referrals are credited at 300 GHS each, while first-time users who complete a qualifying transfer receive 300 GHS.

In practical terms, a participant who shares their referral link with eight individuals, all of whom make qualifying transfers, could accumulate 2,400 GHS solely through referral activity.

Christmas Bonus Rewards Top 1,000 Participants

The Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign also includes a seasonal bonus for the most active participants. The top 1,000 users who meet the qualifying criteria will each receive 2,050 GHS. To qualify, participants must complete two referrals, make a transfer of at least 3,500 GHS, and follow Remit Choice on both Facebook and WhatsApp.

The structure is designed to recognize participants with the highest levels of engagement during the campaign period.

Spotlight Prizes: Two iPhone 17 Pro Devices

The campaign includes two iPhone 17 Pro smartphones as spotlight prizes. One device will be awarded to the participant with the highest total remittance volume, while the other will go to the participant with the most successful referrals.

These prizes are intended to recognise top performance within the campaign.

Tracking Progress Through the App Dashboard

Participants in the Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign can monitor their activity and the overall campaign in real time using a dedicated in-app dashboard. The dashboard displays the growth of the prize pool, participant rankings, total transactions, and referral status, allowing users to track their progress and engagement throughout the campaign period.

Remit Choice Launches Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas Campaign

Remit Choice has introduced the Ghana Millions Cedi Christmas campaign following the completion of all regulatory approvals. The campaign is designed to engage the Ghanaian community and link user participation to a growing prize pool, estimated at 30 million cedis, with potential for further expansion if participation increases, according to Danish Azeem, CMO of Remit Choice.

The initiative ties rewards to user activity, including referrals and transfers, reflecting the role of digital remittances in supporting families across countries. By tracking engagement through the app, the campaign highlights connections between senders and receivers as well as overall participation in the program.

New users can join by downloading the Remit Choice app and verifying their identity, while existing users can access their referral codes and track activity through the campaign dashboard. The program runs from November 24 to December 25, 2025, and represents one of the largest remittance reward initiatives in Ghana to date.

