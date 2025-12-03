Odefille to unveil Thai-inspired c-suite collection with Asian-style influence for Accra Fashion Week 2025

#Featuredpost

Odefille, the Ghanaian fashion house known for its refined approach to modern C-suite apparel, will debut a bold new collection at Accra Fashion Week 2025 scheduled to take place from 14–21 December, the introducing a sophisticated blend of Thai-inspired design and South-East Asian styles-driven creativity.

The collection marks a significant evolution for the brand, which has built its reputation on structured silhouettes, executive-ready tailoring and a commitment to comfort, style and exclusivity.

Titled ‘The Thai Collection’, the new line draws from Thai, Indonesian related South-East Asian styles from the 1960s through the 1980s, merging vintage Asian influences with contemporary elements designed for today’s professional woman and man.

This year’s presentation moves beyond the social impact focus of Odefille’s 2024 Bambose collection, which featured textiles hand-painted by single mothers in northern Ghana. Instead, the 2025 showcase explores a more personal narrative. “This collection reflects that journey while staying true to our vision of empowering the modern executive through exceptional design.”

She added that the collection allowed Odefille to explore elegance through a completely new cultural lens. “By drawing from Thai heritage while honouring the realities of womanhood, we wanted to create pieces that feel both globally inspired and deeply personal. It is a reminder that executive fashion can evolve, adapt and still remain empowering,” she said.

Odefille’s appearance at Accra Fashion Week 2025 reinforces the brand’s growing interest in global cultural references and its ambition to broaden the definitions of African executive fashion. The event will bring together designers, buyers and fashion stakeholders from more than 20 countries. Odefille’s Thai Collection will be unveiled during the main runway showcases, offering audiences an early look at the brand’s latest exploration of global aesthetics and executive fashion.

Last year, its Bambose collection featured hand-painted textiles produced by single mothers in northern Ghana. The label will showcase the collection exclusively during the main runway events from 14–21 December 2025, joining designers from across Africa, Europe and Asia.

About Odefille

Odefille is a Ghanaian fashion brand specialising in contemporary C-suite attire for women and men. Known for its commitment to impeccable tailoring, innovative design and thoughtful storytelling, the brand combines global inspiration with a strong Ghanaian identity. Odefille aims to empower modern professionals through fashion that offers style, comfort and distinction. For more information, follow Odefille on social media or contact the brand directly.