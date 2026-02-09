Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights

Socialite Abu Trica has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Ghana’s Interior Ministry and multiple law enforcement agencies, alleging unlawful arrest, prolonged detention and human rights violations amid ongoing international fraud investigations.

Abu Trica has reportedly initiated legal action against Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior, along with several security and law enforcement agencies, challenging the circumstances surrounding his arrest and continued detention over alleged financial crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a post shared on Instagram by Accra-based broadcaster TV3 Ghana on Monday, Abu Trica has since filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of the Interior, NACOC, EOCO and the FBI. The suit reportedly challenges the legality of his arrest and detention and further alleges that his fundamental human rights were violated during his time in custody as the legal process continues.

The socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi and who is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was recently remanded into police custody after officers of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) rearrested him shortly after his most recent court appearance on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. He has remained in custody since 11 December 2025, following his arrest during a joint operation involving the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Ghanaian security agencies.

Abu Trica

Advertisement

Advertisement

Court documents unsealed by the United States Department of Justice indicate that Abu Trica is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money and a forfeiture specification. If found guilty in the United States, he could receive a custodial sentence of up to 20 years.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale urges fans to stop comparing him to Stonebwoy

In an official statement released after his arrest, the US Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was part of an organised criminal network accused of orchestrating romance scam schemes targeting elderly individuals across the United States. Authorities claim the syndicate has been active since 2023 and is believed to have defrauded victims of more than eight million dollars.

Investigators further allege that members of the group employed artificial intelligence tools to fabricate identities and cultivate emotional relationships with unsuspecting victims. These interactions reportedly took place primarily on social media and online dating platforms. Once trust had been established, victims were allegedly persuaded to transfer money and valuables under the guise of medical emergencies, travel expenses or supposed investment opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement