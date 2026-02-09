Advertisement

Agradaa's lawyer explains why he initially refused to represent her: 'I ignored her greeting'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:19 - 09 February 2026
Nana Agradaa
Richard Baffour discloses that his first impression of evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, was shaped by her social media image, but says closer interaction revealed a very different person.
Richard Baffour, the legal representative of evangelist Patricia Asiedua, has revealed that his relationship with his client did not begin on a positive note. He admitted that when she first sought his services, he was reluctant to take on her case.

Speaking during an interview on Accra-based Angel FM, the lawyer explained that his hesitation stemmed from the image Agradaa had cultivated online. From what he had observed on social media, he felt strongly that he did not want to be linked to her in any professional capacity. However, his perception began to change after spending time with her in person.

Baffour confessed that his initial impression was far from favourable, largely influenced by the controversies surrounding her online presence. Yet, as their interactions increased, he came to realise that her real-life personality bore little resemblance to the one displayed on social media.

He said;

The first time I met my client, I did not like her. This was because of all the things I had seen about her on social media, but when I got closer to her, I noticed she is completely different from the image she projects online

He further disclosed that during their first meeting, he deliberately ignored her greeting, an action he later reconsidered as he got to know her better. He added;

When she greeted me the first time we met, I did not respond. Over time, however, I realised she was not that kind of person

Curious about the stark contrast between her online persona and her real character, Baffour said he eventually questioned her about it. He recounted;

I asked her why she would behave in a certain way on social media if it did not reflect who she truly was. She told me that social media is her brand and insisted that she is actually a very kind person

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the prison sentence handed to the controversial televangelist has been significantly reduced. Agradaa, who was originally sentenced to fifteen years in jail, will now serve a one-year term following a successful appeal. The presiding judge outlined the reasons behind the decision, a ruling that has since sparked widespread debate and divided public opinion across Ghana.

@cuterossy_ Lawyer Baffour shared that the first time Agradaa greeted him, he didn’t respond—he admits he didn’t like her because of how she carried herself on social media. But after getting closer, he realized she is actually a nice person. Covering her face was her own decision, and today they agreed to let her show her face to clear the public perception that she had become dark in prison #creatorsearchinsights #goviral #foryoupage❤️❤️❤️foryou💞💞💜viral💕 #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound - cuterossy_
