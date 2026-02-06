Advertisement

'I saw her spiritually before I met her' – Rex Omar reveals how he found his wife

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:17 - 06 February 2026
Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar shares how spiritual visions and recurring dreams convinced him he had already met his future wife before their first real-life encounter.
Long before fate arranged their first meeting, Ghanaian highlife icon Rex Omar believes his wife had already been introduced to him in a far more mystical way. According to the veteran musician, recurring dreams and spiritual encounters left him with an unshakeable certainty about the woman he would one day marry, years before they ever spoke face to face.

Reflecting on his decision to marry at the age of 24, Rex Omar dismissed any suggestion that it was rushed or impulsive. Instead, he described it as a carefully guided choice, shaped by what he considers divine insight rather than youthful haste. Those spiritual experiences, he said, gave him clarity and confidence long before reality caught up.

Rex Omar
During an interview with George Quaye on Joy Prime, the singer revealed that the moment he eventually met his future wife in person, there was no hesitation or confusion, only recognition. To him, she was already familiar.

He recalled,

I got married to my wife very early, at age 24. I saw my wife spiritually before I met her
That prior sense of knowing, he explained, transformed their first encounter into something immediate and decisive. There was no period of doubt or prolonged courtship; the certainty he felt was instant and profound.

He added,

The very day I saw her, I knew she was my wife. I knew her in my visions and my dreams before I met her personally

For Rex Omar, love was not a coincidence but a calling, one revealed first through dreams, and later confirmed in real life.

