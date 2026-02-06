Pres. Mahama warms hearts by saving woman from falling off stage at Ghana–Zambia dialogue

President John Mahama drew praise after quickly preventing a woman from falling off the stage during the Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue in Lusaka. The light moment, captured on video, came as leaders met to strengthen trade and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In a light‑hearted moment during the Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue in Lusaka, President John Dramani Mahama caught the attention of both delegates and social media users when he swiftly helped a woman from falling off the stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened as the woman was climbing up to join the president and other dignitaries for a group photo at the end of the event. In a video widely shared online, President Mahama can be seen quickly reaching out and steadying her, preventing what could have been a tumble in front of attendees.

Social media users were quick to react to the clip, praising the president’s reflexes and physical agility “even at his age.” On Facebook one user wrote:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commander doesn’t just wear the uniform, he dey form.

Others joked about his quick action, with comments such as:

The rescuer… He rescued Ghana, now rescued a Zambian. Very spiritual.

The Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue, where the moment occurred, was part of President Mahama’s three‑day state visit to Zambia from 4 to 6 February, at the invitation of his counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event brought together business leaders, investors and government officials to explore ways to deepen economic cooperation between the two African nations. At the dialogue, Mahama emphasised that Ghana and Zambia must go beyond political goodwill to build concrete trade and investment partnerships, rooted in historical bonds and shared economic interests.

Earlier in the day, Ghana and Zambia signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs), including a bilateral air services agreement to pave the way for direct flights between the two countries and a visa waiver agreement to allow easier travel for citizens of both nations.

The moment that captured the president’s quick instincts spread widely on platforms like X and Facebook, where Ghanaians and Zambians alike shared and commented on the clip with humour and admiration.

Many noted that the gesture, though small, linelighted a human and relatable side to official engagements, highlighting a leader who was attentive and present in the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t expect him to react that fast,” one social media user commented, expressing surprise at the president’s agility.