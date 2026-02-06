Fearless Fund Expands to Africa, Launches Microfinance Fund in Ghana

#Featuredpost

Fearless Fund, the world’s first venture capital firm built by women of colour for women of colour, and a global leader in economic inclusion, has announced its official expansion into Africa with the launch of the Fearless Microfinance Fund in Ghana.

This launch marks a significant step in advancing Fearless Fund’s mission to close the global wealth gap by improving access to capital for under-resourced women entrepreneurs. The Fund is structured to bridge this gap through microfinance loans ranging from GHS 10,000 to GHS 30,000, targeted at underserved women-owned businesses, while systematically measuring social impact across job creation, geographic reach, digital inclusion, and support for first-time borrowers.

“Expanding our mission to Africa has always been central to closing the global wealth gap,” said Her Majesty Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO and Founding Partner of Fearless Fund. “Africa represents the world’s most dynamic economic frontier. Our presence in Ghana is about ensuring women entrepreneurs across the country have access to the capital they need to build, scale, and sustain successful businesses.” Fearless Fund is a beacon of what’s possible when women of colour lead with vision and power.”

Ghana represents a critical entry point for Fearless Fund’s African expansion. While the country ranks first globally with 46.4% of businesses owned by women, women-led enterprises continue to earn an average of 34% less profit than male-owned firms due to persistent financial, social, and structural barriers.

Globally, Fearless Fund has delivered measurable impact, having raised multiple eight-figure venture capital funds with average cheque sizes ranging from $500,000 to $2 million, secured a historic $240 million debt facility to expand access to capital for under-resourced entrepreneurs, and awarded more than $5 million in non-dilutive grants to women of colour founders/ entrepreneurs across the United States and globally. Its Get Venture Ready (GVR) programme has equipped over 1,000 women with investor-readiness training, mentorship, and tools to scale sustainable businesses.

Fearless Fund is backed by leading global institutions, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Costco, and Mastercard, and its work has been recognised by major international media outlets such as CNN, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes.

Beyond the United States, Fearless Fund has established a growing global footprint, deploying millions of dollars into startups across Africa, Australia, and Canada, awarding grants through ecosystem partners in countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Botswana, and educating over 200,000 entrepreneurs through its partnership with Trace Academia Africa.

HM Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO of the Fearless Fund

The launch of the Fearless Microfinance Fund will be supported by a series of engagement and activation initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs and strengthen Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

To be the first to receive updates on the Fearless Microfinance Fund in Ghana, upcoming initiatives, and opportunities for women entrepreneurs, follow Fearless Fund on Instagram , Facebook, and LinkedIn