Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (2 to 6 February)

Your Weekly Pulse brings you the top five news stories in Ghana from 2 to 6 February, including politics, inflation, diplomacy and major national developments you may have missed.

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. 3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok

The Ghana Police Service in Yendi has arrested three individuals, including Abdul Rahaman Zakaria, for allegedly impersonating Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, on the social media platform TikTok. According to police sources, the suspects are accused of creating and operating a fake TikTok account bearing Sharaf Mahama’s name and using it for personal activities. The alleged impersonation triggered an investigation that led to their arrest. Police say further enquiries are ongoing as part of efforts to curb online fraud and identity misuse.

2. Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport, Majority Leader confirms

Kotoka International Airport

Government has announced plans to rename Kotoka International Airport back to Accra International Airport, a move it says reflects Ghana’s democratic values and historical legacy. Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed that the change will be formalised through legislation. He said the Minister for Transport is expected to present the Accra International Airport Bill to Parliament in the coming weeks to begin the legal process.

3. Chairman Wontumi declares bid for NPP National Chairmanship

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the party. His announcement signals the start of what is expected to be a closely watched internal contest as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general elections. Party insiders say the declaration is likely to energise internal debates about leadership and direction within the party.

4. Ghana’s inflation falls to 3.8% in January 2026, lowest since 2021

Inflation

Ghana’s disinflation trend continued into 2026, with headline inflation easing to 3.8 percent in January, the lowest level recorded since 2021. This marks the 13th consecutive monthly decline, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released by the Ghana Statistical Service. The CPI stood at 262.3 in January 2026, up from 252.6 in January 2025, representing a year-on-year inflation drop of 19.7 percentage points from the 23.5 percent recorded a year earlier. Compared with December 2025’s rate of 5.4 percent, January’s figure reflects a 1.6 percentage-point decline. On a month-on-month basis, prices rose marginally by 0.2 percent.

5. Ghana and Zambia sign historic visa waiver agreement

Ghana and Zambia have signed a new visa waiver agreement that allows citizens of both countries to travel freely without requiring entry visas. The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, during President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit to Zambia, which focused on strengthening diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties. President Mahama arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday, 4 February, where he was welcomed by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. The visit marks a renewed phase of bilateral cooperation spanning trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

Conclusion