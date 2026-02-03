Kotoka International Airport to be renamed Accra International Airport – Majority Leader

Ghana to rename Kotoka International Airport back to Accra International Airport, as Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga announces the Transport Ministry will present a bill to Parliament. The move follows calls to honour the nation’s founding ideals and Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.

Government has announced plans to change the name of Kotoka International Airport back to Accra International Airport, a move aimed at reflecting Ghana’s democratic values and historical legacy.

Speaking during a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed that the process would be formalised through legislation. He stated:

We’re changing the name of our airport from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. So, a bill will be brought by the Minister for Transport for the name of the airport to be changed from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. So the Accra International Airport bill will also come.

Majority leader Mahama Ayariga speaking during a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, 3 February 2026,

The announcement marks a significant step in a long-running national debate over how Ghana commemorates its history. Kotoka International Airport was originally opened in 1958 as Accra International Airport, with a capacity to handle around 500,000 passengers.

It was renamed in 1969 in honour of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a senior military officer who played a key role in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Kotoka was later killed in 1967 during an attempted counter-coup at the site that would eventually become part of the airport’s forecourt.

Kotoka International Airport

The Minister for Transport is expected to present the Accra International Airport Bill to Parliament in the coming weeks, setting in motion the legal process to formalise the change.

