Ghana’s Jonas Adjetey joins Wolfsburg on four years deal

Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey has officially joined Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg from FC Basel, signing a long-term deal until 2030. The Black Stars international aims to strengthen Wolfsburg’s defence and make an immediate impact in Germany’s top flight.

Ghana international defender Jonas Adjetey has officially made the step up to one of Europe’s top leagues, completing a transfer from Swiss side FC Basel to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The 22‑year‑old centre‑back has signed a long‑term contract with the Wolves, keeping him in green and white until 30 June 2030, as the club look to fortify a defence that has conceded 42 goals in the current Bundesliga season.

Adjetey leaves Basel after three-and‑a‑half years with the Swiss club, making 73 competitive appearances in all competitions, including six in European football with UEFA Europa League action to his name.

🗣️ Jonas Adjetey: „Es bedeutet mir viel, jetzt in der Bundesliga zu sein und diesen Schritt mit dem VfL Wolfsburg zu gehen. Ich freue mich darauf, sofort loslegen zu können und werde jeden Tag alles investieren, damit wir gemeinsam die Ergebnisse holen, die wir brauchen.“… pic.twitter.com/3maeAhxaKQ — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) February 2, 2026

He was part of the Basel squad that achieved a league and cup double in the 2024/25 season, helping them lift both the Swiss Super League and the Swiss Cup. Standing at 1.88 m, the Ghanaian defender is known for his physicality, pace, and ball‑winning capability On arrival,

Adjetey expressed both excitement and determination about his new challenge in Germany’s top flight.

He said:

It means a lot to me to be in the Bundesliga now and to take this step with VfL Wolfsburg. I’m looking forward to getting started right away and will invest everything every day so that we can achieve the results we need together

Wolfsburg’s Sporting Director Pirmin Schwegler welcomed the signing, praising Adjetey’s qualities and his proven track record in Switzerland saying:

Jonas is a very strong and physical player. He brings exactly the qualities we need for our defence. At FC Basel, he proved himself both in the league and internationally over the past three and a half years. We have high hopes for Jonas and are convinced that he will strengthen our team immediately.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Adjetey’s football journey saw him develop through local clubs including Teshie Football Academy, Great Olympics, and Berekum Chelsea before transferring to Basel in 2022.

