Advertisement

18 Years Ago: How Ghana Defeated Nigeria 2–1 at AFCON 2008

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:28 - 03 February 2026
On this day in 2008, Ghana’s Black Stars pulled off a thrilling 2–1 comeback over Nigeria in the AFCON quarter-finals on home soil, with goals from Michael Essien and Junior Agogo sending the hosts into the semifinals.
Advertisement

Ghana pulled off one of its most memorable football triumphs on this day in 2008, staging a stirring comeback to defeat arch‑rivals Nigeria 2–1 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter‑finals at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi depreciates slightly against US dollar in early February, trades at GH¢10.96

The victory sent the host nation into the semifinals and cemented the encounter as a defining moment in Black Stars history. Played before a passionate home crowd, the quarter‑final clash had all the drama and tension associated with a West African derby.

Nigeria took an early lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot, converted confidently by striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, after the Super Eagles were awarded a spot‑kick.Despite falling behind, Ghana’s host nation status seemed to fuel the Black Stars’ resolve.

Advertisement

Michael Essien, then captain and one of the side’s inspirational leaders, restored parity right at the stroke of half‑time, heading in from close range to send the home supporters into wild celebration.

READ ALSO: Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan

The match took an even more dramatic turn early in the second half when Ghana’s commanding centre‑back John Mensah was shown a straight red card, leaving the hosts with ten men for the final half‑hour. Rather than capitulate, the Black Stars rallied.

With just eight minutes remaining, Junior Agogo sprang into action. After soaking up pressure from the visitors, Sulley Muntari supplied a precise pass into the box, allowing Agogo to tap in the match‑winning goal.

The significance of this victory went beyond the result. Coming on home soil and against fierce rival Nigeria, the win lifted the spirits of a nation and set the Black Stars on a promising path in the tournament.For Agogo, the moment held personal significance.

Advertisement

Years later he reflected that his quarter‑final winner against Nigeria was the most memorable goal of his career, symbolising not just a crucial score but the passion and pride of Ghanaian football supporters.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Jonas Adjetey joins Wolfsburg on four years deal

Ghana’s run in AFCON 2008 would continue into the semifinals, where they faced stiff competition before ultimately securing a third‑place finish, giving their fans plenty to celebrate.

Nearly two decades on, that dramatic night in Accra remains one of the most iconic in the Black Stars’ history.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me Inform me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average
Sports
03.02.2026
John Paintsil hints at surprise inclusions in Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup squad
‘Useless, waste of taxpayers’ money’ – Old Tafo MP slams gov’t over KIA renaming
News
03.02.2026
‘Useless, waste of taxpayers’ money’ – Old Tafo MP slams gov’t over KIA renaming
IShowSpeed could reportedly earn nearly US$200,000 from his African tour
Entertainment
03.02.2026
IShowSpeed could reportedly earn nearly US$200,000 from his African tour
10 Brilliant Inventions Everybody Once Thought Would Fail
Lifestyle
03.02.2026
10 Brilliant Inventions Everybody Once Thought Would Fail
Tyla
Entertainment
03.02.2026
FULL LIST: African Artistes With the Most Grammy Wins as of 2026
Ghanaian man found dead in Denmark after DNA test reveals children are not his
News
03.02.2026
Ghanaian man found dead in Denmark after DNA test reveals children are not his