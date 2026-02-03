18 Years Ago: How Ghana Defeated Nigeria 2–1 at AFCON 2008

On this day in 2008, Ghana’s Black Stars pulled off a thrilling 2–1 comeback over Nigeria in the AFCON quarter-finals on home soil, with goals from Michael Essien and Junior Agogo sending the hosts into the semifinals.

Ghana pulled off one of its most memorable football triumphs on this day in 2008, staging a stirring comeback to defeat arch‑rivals Nigeria 2–1 in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter‑finals at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra.

The victory sent the host nation into the semifinals and cemented the encounter as a defining moment in Black Stars history. Played before a passionate home crowd, the quarter‑final clash had all the drama and tension associated with a West African derby.

Nigeria took an early lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot, converted confidently by striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, after the Super Eagles were awarded a spot‑kick.Despite falling behind, Ghana’s host nation status seemed to fuel the Black Stars’ resolve.

Michael Essien, then captain and one of the side’s inspirational leaders, restored parity right at the stroke of half‑time, heading in from close range to send the home supporters into wild celebration.

The match took an even more dramatic turn early in the second half when Ghana’s commanding centre‑back John Mensah was shown a straight red card, leaving the hosts with ten men for the final half‑hour. Rather than capitulate, the Black Stars rallied.

With just eight minutes remaining, Junior Agogo sprang into action. After soaking up pressure from the visitors, Sulley Muntari supplied a precise pass into the box, allowing Agogo to tap in the match‑winning goal.

The significance of this victory went beyond the result. Coming on home soil and against fierce rival Nigeria, the win lifted the spirits of a nation and set the Black Stars on a promising path in the tournament.For Agogo, the moment held personal significance.

Years later he reflected that his quarter‑final winner against Nigeria was the most memorable goal of his career, symbolising not just a crucial score but the passion and pride of Ghanaian football supporters.

Ghana’s run in AFCON 2008 would continue into the semifinals, where they faced stiff competition before ultimately securing a third‑place finish, giving their fans plenty to celebrate.