Ghanaian man found dead in Denmark after DNA test reveals children are not his

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:50 - 03 February 2026
A Ghanaian man living in Denmark has reportedly died by suicide after DNA test results showed the four children he raised during a 19-year marriage were not biologically his. The incident has sparked grief and renewed conversations about mental health and family trauma within the diaspora.
A Ghanaian man identified as Benjamin Offei has been found dead in his home in Copenhagen, in what police are treating as a suspected suicide, after reportedly learning that the four children he had raised for nearly two decades were not his biological offspring, according to social media reports and regional news accounts.

Offei, believed to have lived in Denmark for several years, was discovered in a garage at his residence on Sunday.

Friends and acquaintances say the 19-year relationship and subsequent marriage deteriorated into shock and despair after the results of a DNA paternity test were received.

According to posts circulating on Facebook and shared online by a friend identified as Bmm Swerdna, Offei had learned through the DNA test that none of the four children he had been raising were biologically his.

The children were born during his nearly two decades with his wife, and the revelation reportedly devastated him. A widely shared social media post quoted a friend saying Offei was distraught after receiving the news and “broke down and wept bitterly” during a phone call before his death.

Details surrounding the paternity test, including who requested it and the circumstances that led to it, remain unclear.

Neither Danish authorities nor the Danish National Police have officially confirmed the cause of death or released details of any ongoing investigations. 

The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of emotional responses on social media, with commentators reflecting on the psychological toll of paternity disputes and family breakdowns.

At this stage, authorities have not publicly released details of an inquest or autopsy, and it is not known whether the results of the DNA test have been independently verified by media outlets beyond initial social media reports.

There is also no official statement yet from Offei’s family or legal representatives in Denmark or Ghana.

