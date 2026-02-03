Mahama pitches Africa’s $1.3bn market to global investors at Dubai summit

President John Mahama used the World Governments Summit in Dubai to position Ghana and Africa as prime investment destinations, highlighting the continent’s 1.3-billion market and calling for stronger trade, industrialisation and global economic partnerships.

Addressing the high-level forum under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, Mahama urged governments, investors and development partners to look beyond traditional narratives of aid and dependency toward mutually beneficial economic partnerships that tap into Africa’s expanding consumer base and youthful labour force.

“Africa is not merely a space of competition; it is a continent of solutions, opportunities, and rising influence,” Mahama said, stressing that the continent’s 1.3 billion market will be decisive in shaping the global economy.

Mahama’s remarks reflect a broader shift in global economic engagement with Africa, where governments are increasingly emphasising value-added production, industrialisation and innovation rather than simply exporting raw materials.

Mahama also pointed to Ghana’s own efforts to attract investment and expand industrial capacity, which align with his Accra Reset Agenda which is an initiative aimed at transforming the country’s economy through innovation, industrialisation and stronger global partnerships.

Recent domestic policy goals under this agenda include expanding manufacturing, enhancing export-oriented industries, and positioning Ghana as a commercial and technological hub for West Africa, priorities that are likely to resonate with investors attending the summit.

The summit’s economic focus also resonates with broader calls for deeper private sector involvement and youth empowerment across Africa.

Africa’s demographic dividend, a rapidly expanding workforce coupled with rising digital adoption, presents fertile ground for investment in sectors like fintech, agribusiness and renewable energy.

Indeed, global dialogues at the summit have frequently highlighted the need for innovative finance, public-private partnerships and sustainable investment frameworks to accelerate economic transformation.

For Ghana, this could translate into expanded business networks, technology transfer opportunities and access to new markets, all of which are critical ingredients for long-term economic resilience.