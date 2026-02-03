How to Register Your Business in Ghana: Complete Guide for 2026. Image: Grok.Ai

How to Register Your Business in Ghana: Complete Guide for 2026. Image: Grok.Ai

How to Register Your Business in Ghana: Complete Guide for 2026

Learn how to register your business in Ghana with this step-by-step guide. Discover business structures, registration requirements, fees, and post-registration compliance tips.

Registering a business in Ghana is streamlined through the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), which operates under the Registrar-General's Department. Understanding the registration process is crucial for entrepreneurs looking to establish a legal business entity in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This guide provides detailed information on every step required to successfully register your business. Before beginning registration, you must decide which business structure suits your needs. Ghana recognises several types, each with distinct requirements.

Understanding Business Structures in Ghana

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sole Proprietorship (Business Name): This is the simplest and most common structure, ideal for individual entrepreneurs starting small-scale operations. Liability is unlimited, meaning personal assets can be used to settle business debts. Registration is inexpensive and requires minimal documentation. It suits freelancers, traders, consultants, and small service providers.

Partnership: Designed for two to twenty people who share responsibilities, profits, and losses. Partnerships can be general, where all partners share equal liability, or limited, where some partners have restricted liability. Professionals such as lawyers, accountants, or consultants often use this structure to pool expertise and resources.

Limited Liability Company (LLC): A separate legal entity that protects shareholders from personal liability. Incorporation requires at least two directors and one secretary, one of whom must be a Ghanaian resident. LLCs are ideal for medium to large businesses, high-risk ventures, or enterprises seeking investment. They offer credibility, easier financing access, and growth potential.

External Company: Foreign companies establishing a presence in Ghana can register as external companies. This allows them to operate legally while complying with both Ghanaian regulations and their home country requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step-by-Step Registration Process

How to start a profitable business today with less than GH¢ 5,000

Step 1: Conduct a Name Search and Reservation

Check if your desired business name is available using the RGD Name Search function online or at an ORC office. The name must be unique, non-offensive, and not misleading. Once approved, reserve it, typically for 30 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 2: Obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN)

All business principals must obtain a TIN from the Ghana Revenue Authority. This is free and essential for tax matters. The process takes two to seven days.

Step 3: Complete Required Registration Forms

Sole proprietorships use Form A and related documents, while companies complete additional forms including constitutional documents, capital details, shareholder and director information. Accuracy and proper signatures are crucial.

Step 4: Gather and Submit Required Documents

Documents include completed forms, identification (passport or Ghana Card), TINs, proof of business address, and, for companies, constitutional documents and shareholder details. Applications can be submitted online via the e-Registrar portal or in person.

Step 5: Pay Registration Fees

Fees for a business name are approximately GHS 120, with additional charges for forms and certified certificates. Company fees vary by authorised share capital. Payment can be made online or at ORC offices.

Step 6: Processing and Certificate Issuance

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ORC processes applications within days to weeks. Approved businesses receive a Certificate of Registration or Certificate of Incorporation, and companies also get a Certificate of Commencement of Business.

Post-Registration Requirements

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Social Security Registration: Mandatory if hiring employees.

Business Bank Account: Required to separate personal and business finances.

VAT Registration: Compulsory if turnover exceeds the GRA threshold; standard VAT is 12.5%.

Sector-Specific Licences: Certain industries require regulatory permits (e.g., Food and Drugs Authority, Environmental Protection Agency).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maintaining Compliance

Annual Returns: Update ORC on operational or ownership changes.

Business Name Renewal: Sole proprietorships must renew annually for GHS 70.

Tax Obligations: Corporate tax is 25%, with sector-specific incentives available.

Contact and Support

Office of the Registrar of Companies

Advertisement

Advertisement

Location: Opposite Ghana News Agency, RGD premises, Accra

Phone: 0302666081 / 0599525774

Email: info@orc.gov.gh

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

The ORC operates regional offices and offers expedited “Prestige Services” for urgent registrations within 48 hours.