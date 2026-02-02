Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings

Explore the top 10 least populated countries in Africa in 2026. Discover how population size affects development, governance, and regional influence in island nations and smaller African states.

Africa is often discussed in terms of rapid population growth and booming demographics, with countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo frequently dominating conversations about population size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet the continent’s demographic landscape is far more diverse. Alongside Africa’s most populous nations are several countries with relatively small populations, shaped by unique historical, geographical, economic, and social factors.

This article highlights the top 10 least populated countries in Africa in 2026, based on the latest estimates from Worldometer, a widely referenced global data platform that compiles figures primarily from United Nations population prospects and other reputable international sources. While these numbers are estimates rather than official census counts, they provide a useful snapshot of population distribution across the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many countries in this ranking are island nations, small coastal states, or territories with limited land area, fragile ecosystems, or challenging climatic conditions. In some cases, historical migration, political instability, or economic constraints have also limited population growth. For others, deliberate population management policies and higher living standards have contributed to slower growth rates.

Island nations such as Seychelles, Cabo Verde, and Mauritius stand out prominently. Their small landmass and geographic isolation naturally restrict population expansion, while relatively high living costs and emigration trends further influence demographic size. Despite their small populations, these countries often outperform larger African nations on key development indicators, including life expectancy, literacy rates, and income per capita.

africa

Mainland countries on the list, including Djibouti, Eswatini, and Equatorial Guinea, reflect different demographic dynamics. Arid climates, limited arable land, or highly centralised urban populations have contributed to slower growth. In Equatorial Guinea’s case, despite significant oil wealth, the population remains modest due to historical out-migration and limited economic diversification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is important to note that population size does not directly equate to economic or political influence. Some of Africa’s least populated countries play strategic roles in regional trade, diplomacy, tourism, and security. Djibouti, for instance, holds major geopolitical significance due to its location along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, while Seychelles is a key actor in maritime security and environmental diplomacy in the Indian Ocean.

© Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean © Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean

Understanding population distribution is critical for policy planning, development strategy, and regional cooperation. Smaller populations can offer advantages such as easier service delivery and governance, but they also present challenges, including limited labour markets, smaller domestic economies, and greater vulnerability to external shocks.

The table below presents the Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa, offering a clear overview of how these nations compare in terms of population size.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10 Least Populated Countries in Africa