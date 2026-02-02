Advertisement

Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:03 - 02 February 2026
Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings. Image via Africa MOGUL
Explore the top 10 least populated countries in Africa in 2026. Discover how population size affects development, governance, and regional influence in island nations and smaller African states.
Advertisement

Africa is often discussed in terms of rapid population growth and booming demographics, with countries such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo frequently dominating conversations about population size.

Advertisement

Yet the continent’s demographic landscape is far more diverse. Alongside Africa’s most populous nations are several countries with relatively small populations, shaped by unique historical, geographical, economic, and social factors.

This article highlights the top 10 least populated countries in Africa in 2026, based on the latest estimates from Worldometer, a widely referenced global data platform that compiles figures primarily from United Nations population prospects and other reputable international sources. While these numbers are estimates rather than official census counts, they provide a useful snapshot of population distribution across the continent.

ALSO READ: How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide

Advertisement

Many countries in this ranking are island nations, small coastal states, or territories with limited land area, fragile ecosystems, or challenging climatic conditions. In some cases, historical migration, political instability, or economic constraints have also limited population growth. For others, deliberate population management policies and higher living standards have contributed to slower growth rates.

Island nations such as Seychelles, Cabo Verde, and Mauritius stand out prominently. Their small landmass and geographic isolation naturally restrict population expansion, while relatively high living costs and emigration trends further influence demographic size. Despite their small populations, these countries often outperform larger African nations on key development indicators, including life expectancy, literacy rates, and income per capita.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries in the World with the Most Powerful Militaries: 2026 Global Firepower Rankings

africa

Mainland countries on the list, including Djibouti, Eswatini, and Equatorial Guinea, reflect different demographic dynamics. Arid climates, limited arable land, or highly centralised urban populations have contributed to slower growth. In Equatorial Guinea’s case, despite significant oil wealth, the population remains modest due to historical out-migration and limited economic diversification.

Advertisement

It is important to note that population size does not directly equate to economic or political influence. Some of Africa’s least populated countries play strategic roles in regional trade, diplomacy, tourism, and security. Djibouti, for instance, holds major geopolitical significance due to its location along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, while Seychelles is a key actor in maritime security and environmental diplomacy in the Indian Ocean.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings

© Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean © Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean
© Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean © Town of Mindelo, capital of Sao Vicente, Cape Verde Islands, Atlantic Ocean

Understanding population distribution is critical for policy planning, development strategy, and regional cooperation. Smaller populations can offer advantages such as easier service delivery and governance, but they also present challenges, including limited labour markets, smaller domestic economies, and greater vulnerability to external shocks.

The table below presents the Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa, offering a clear overview of how these nations compare in terms of population size.

Advertisement

10 Least Populated Countries in Africa

Rank

Country

Estimated Population

1

Seychelles

134,959

2

São Tomé and Príncipe

244,994

3

Cabo Verde

529,630

4

Western Sahara

610,813

5

Comoros

899,010

6

Djibouti

1,199,459

7

Mauritius

1,265,059

8

Eswatini

1,269,859

9

Equatorial Guinea

1,984,468

10

Guinea-Bissau

2,297,808

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
Vibe Beauty Ghana Relaunches With a Fresh Look and the Same Trusted Quality
YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards 
Entertainment
02.02.2026
YFM bags 15 nominations at 2025 RTP Awards 
YFM to Partner UniMAC to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy 
Entertainment
02.02.2026
YFM to Partner UniMAC to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy 
Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
News
02.02.2026
Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties
Entertainment
02.02.2026
Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties
6 Yoga Poses That Can Reduce Your Risk of Suffering a Stroke
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
6 Yoga Poses That Can Reduce Your Risk of Suffering a Stroke