Akosua Agyapong accuses GHAMRO and Obour of withholding musicians’ royalties

Veteran highlife singer Akosua Agyapong has publicly challenged the leadership of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), accusing the body and several high-profile figures of mismanaging funds meant for musicians.

Speaking during a TikTok live broadcast on Sunday, 1 February 2026, the celebrated performer voiced deep frustration over what she described as years of unpaid royalties. According to Agyapong, GHAMRO has continued to collect money from artistes despite allegedly lacking a valid licence to operate, a situation she believes has left many musicians financially stranded.

“Why is this happening? This is our sweat and our money,” she said. “Why must musicians suffer and die poor while others misuse what belongs to us , building houses and buying expensive cars?”

Her criticism extended to specific individuals, including Captain Adjetey, whom she accused of remaining influential within the organisation despite having formally retired. Agyapong questioned the transparency surrounding GHAMRO’s finances and decision-making structures.

“Captain Adjetey, you say you are retired and I respect that,” she stated. “But who are the signatories to our accounts? You are on pension, yet still deeply involved. Too much money is being embezzled.”

The singer further alleged that both past and present GHAMRO executives had repeatedly insulted her and avoided meetings intended to resolve outstanding royalty payments. She revealed that she had recently been compelled to re-submit GH₵600 in royalty-related payments for several of her most popular recordings, despite previously settling those obligations.

In a separate broadcast, Agyapong turned her attention to former musician and current politician Bice Osei Kuffour, widely known as Obour. She accused the former MUSIGA president of exploiting elderly musicians through fundraising dinners that, she claimed, did little to address their real financial needs.

“You organised dinner events and sold tables in the name of supporting the aged,” she said. “But how much money did they actually receive?”

She alleged that when struggling musicians visited Obour’s home seeking financial assistance, their concerns were brushed aside.

“They came for money to survive, not because they were hungry,” she said. “But instead, food was cooked for them and a party was held. Some of them left disappointed.”

Agyapong also claimed that her own appeals to Obour were ignored and that she was advised to pursue legal action rather than expect support from within the industry.

Expressing disappointment in his leadership, she criticised Obour for failing to defend musicians against what she described as long-standing injustices within GHAMRO.

“You are a musician, just like me,” she said. “Your duty was to fight for artistes, not to stand by while others take advantage of us.”