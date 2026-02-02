Advertisement

‘I almost didn’t release it’ - Davido says breakout hit nearly missed his album at Grammys

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:23 - 02 February 2026
Davido
Davido reflects on the surprising journey of one of his most successful tracks, revealing it almost didn’t make his album, as he spoke on the Grammy Awards red carpet.
Advertisement

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido has disclosed that one of the most defining songs of his career almost never saw the light of day, a revelation that has left fans reconsidering how close the track came to being abandoned.

Advertisement

Speaking to OkayAfrica on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, the singer offered a candid insight into the creative uncertainty that can follow even the most successful recording artists. According to Davido, the now-celebrated track was initially at risk of being excluded during the album’s final selection process.

READ MORE: Grammys 2026: Tyla wins Best African Music performance(Full list of winners)

Recalling the moment, he admitted that doubts surrounded the song before it was eventually approved for release. He said,

Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time
Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time
Advertisement

It’s so crazy because that song almost didn’t make the album, and when it finally blew up, every time I perform it my heart starts beating. I keep thinking, what if I hadn’t included this song?

The realisation, Davido explained, continues to strike him whenever he steps on stage. Performing the track has become a reminder of how narrowly it escaped being shelved, leaving him both astonished and thankful for the decision that ultimately shaped its success.

READ MORE: 'I'm not asking you to stay or leave but I'll be back'- Prophet Elbernard tells congregation

Despite the song’s impact, Davido did not walk away with the Best African Music Performance award at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The honour instead went to South African sensation Tyla, who claimed the prize with her breakout hit Push 2 Start.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Advertisement

Tyla’s win came after a competitive race that featured some of the continent’s biggest names, including Burna Boy with Love, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s collaboration Gimme Dat, Davido’s own With You featuring Omah Lay, and Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

READ ALSO: 'Let's not use the pulpit for political nonsense' - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Introduced to amplify African music on the world stage, the category once again underlined Nigeria’s strong presence at the Grammys, with three Nigerian artists making the final shortlist.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Entertainment
02.02.2026
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
Sports
02.02.2026
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
2026 Grammys Looks
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
News
02.02.2026
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
News
02.02.2026
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia
News
02.02.2026
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia