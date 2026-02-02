‘I almost didn’t release it’ - Davido says breakout hit nearly missed his album at Grammys

Davido reflects on the surprising journey of one of his most successful tracks, revealing it almost didn’t make his album, as he spoke on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido has disclosed that one of the most defining songs of his career almost never saw the light of day, a revelation that has left fans reconsidering how close the track came to being abandoned.

Speaking to OkayAfrica on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, the singer offered a candid insight into the creative uncertainty that can follow even the most successful recording artists. According to Davido, the now-celebrated track was initially at risk of being excluded during the album’s final selection process.

Recalling the moment, he admitted that doubts surrounded the song before it was eventually approved for release. He said,

It’s so crazy because that song almost didn’t make the album, and when it finally blew up, every time I perform it my heart starts beating. I keep thinking, what if I hadn’t included this song?

The realisation, Davido explained, continues to strike him whenever he steps on stage. Performing the track has become a reminder of how narrowly it escaped being shelved, leaving him both astonished and thankful for the decision that ultimately shaped its success.

Despite the song’s impact, Davido did not walk away with the Best African Music Performance award at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The honour instead went to South African sensation Tyla, who claimed the prize with her breakout hit Push 2 Start.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyla’s win came after a competitive race that featured some of the continent’s biggest names, including Burna Boy with Love, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s collaboration Gimme Dat, Davido’s own With You featuring Omah Lay, and Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.