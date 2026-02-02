Shaltoux Lozenges Champions Young African Voices with MVMI Season 4

#Featuredpost

Shalina Healthcare Ghana Limited, through its leading herbal lozenges brand Shaltoux Lozenges, has successfully concluded the fourth season of its flagship talent initiative, My Voice, My Identity (MVMI), held under the compelling theme “My Shaltoux Moment.” The event, hosted at the Head Office of Shalina Healthcare Ghana in Accra, brought together emerging music talents, industry stakeholders, and brand partners for a grand celebration of creativity, authenticity, and self-expression. Winners of MVMI Season 4 were officially announced and honoured, marking another milestone in the brand’s mission to empower young African voices. Since its inception, the MVMI platform has grown beyond Ghana, engaging participants across multiple African markets and offering a credible stage for young talents to showcase their stories and aspirations through music. The initiative continues to resonate strongly with the youth, reinforcing Shaltoux’s relevance beyond healthcare into culture and lifestyle.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nagaraju Galipelli, Marketing Manager, Shalina Healthcare Ghana (Pharma), highlighted the steady growth and impact of the MVMI journey, noting that the platform reflects the brand’s commitment to meaningful youth engagement. He emphasized that Shaltoux Lozenges has evolved into Ghana’s number one preferred lozenges brand, built on trust, innovation, and deep consumer connection. Shalina Healthcare brings over four decades of pharmaceutical experience across Africa and has maintained a strong presence in Ghana for more than two decades. The company operates WHO-GMP and FDA Ghana–approved manufacturing facilities, producing a wide range of high-quality anti-malarials, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, and nutritional products that meet international standards. As a natural, herbal-based over-the-counter remedy, Shaltoux Lozenges is widely recognised for providing effective relief from sore throat and cough symptoms. Its formulation reflects the growing consumer shift toward natural and holistic healthcare solutions that combine safety with proven efficacy.

Through sustained consumer engagement and impactful brand initiatives, Shaltoux has expanded its reach significantly, growing from approximately 350,000 consumers to over 3.5 million consumers, further consolidating its leadership position in the lozenges category. The successful execution of MVMI Season 4 – My Shaltoux Moment reaffirms Shalina Healthcare Ghana’s long-term commitment to youth development, community engagement, and holistic well-being. As the company continues to invest in platforms that celebrate talent and amplify voices, it remains focused on building brands that inspire confidence, creativity, and healthier communities. For more information on Shalina Healthcare Ghana and its initiatives, follow @shalinahealthcareghana on Instagram or visit shalina.com.