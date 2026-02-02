Advertisement

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing for Al Nassr against Al Riyadh

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:48 - 02 February 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from Al Nassr’s squad for the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Riyadh has drawn widespread attention and sparked intense speculation.

The Portuguese forward will miss the Matchday 20 fixture, prompting questions over whether his non-involvement is due to fitness concerns or deeper issues within the club.

Officially, voices close to Al Nassr have suggested that Ronaldo’s absence is a precautionary measure linked to minor physical discomfort.

However, reports emerging from Portugal present a more sensitive narrative, pointing to growing dissatisfaction on the part of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with the club’s sporting direction.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ronaldo was not ruled out by injury and instead chose not to feature. The report claims his frustration is tied to how the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) manages clubs under its control.

In particular, Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with what he perceives as unequal treatment between Al Nassr and rivals Al Hilal, who currently lead the league and remain their main competitors for the title.

A major source of discontent reportedly stems from Al Nassr’s limited transfer activity. During the winter window, the club’s only signing was 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem—a move viewed as insufficient for a side with championship ambitions.

This frustration has reportedly been amplified by speculation linking Karim Benzema with a move to Al Hilal, which would significantly strengthen their title challenge.

Meanwhile, an alternative explanation has emerged from Saudi Arabia. Local reports claim Ronaldo suffered a minor muscle strain during training ahead of the match.

While not considered serious, the medical staff allegedly advised rest to avoid aggravating the issue amid a demanding schedule.

Under this version, Al Nassr’s coaching staff are prioritising Ronaldo’s full fitness for the upcoming high-profile clash against Al Ittihad, a fixture regarded as crucial in the race for the top positions.

As such, his absence against Al Riyadh would be purely preventative rather than a sign of internal unrest.

Despite his age, Ronaldo remains Al Nassr’s central figure and leading influence as the club pushes for the league title.

Sitting second in the Saudi Pro League with 43 points, just three behind leaders Al Hilal, even a one-match absence of their star player is enough to raise concern among supporters.

