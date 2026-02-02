Advertisement

GPL WK21 Wrap: Kotoko gunned down, Hearts of Oak drop points; how other teams performed

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:56 - 02 February 2026
GPL WK21 Wrap: Kotoko gunned down, Hearts of Oak drop points; how other teams performed
The Ghana Premier League title race intensified in Matchweek 21, with major contenders dropping points and momentum shifting across the table.

Hearts of Lions Roar Past Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Lions dealt Asante Kotoko a major blow with an impressive 3–1 victory at the Kpando Sports Stadium, denting the Porcupine Warriors’ title ambitions.

Seedorf Asante opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Ali Fawzi doubled the advantage just before halftime. Kotoko pulled one back after the breakthrough from Samba O’Neil’s penalty, but Michael Ephson sealed the win with a decisive third goal late on.

The victory saw Lions bounce back from their previous defeat to Bechem United. Kotoko remain third on 35 points, while Hearts of Lions climb to seventh with 30 points. Kotoko now turns attention to the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak, while Lions travels to face Berekum Chelsea.

Hearts of Oak Held by Bechem United

In Accra, Hearts of Oak missed the chance to capitalise on dropped points elsewhere, settling for a 0–0 draw against a disciplined Bechem United at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The Phobians came closest in the first half when Abdul Aziz Afranie’s header struck the post, while sustained second-half pressure failed to produce a breakthrough despite late chances.

Hearts move to 36 points, level with Bibiani Gold Stars and Aduana FC, while Bechem United stay 12th with 26 points, safely clear of the relegation zone.

Medeama’s Unbeaten Run Ends

League leaders Medeama SC suffered a rare setback, falling 2–1 to Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, ending their 17-game unbeaten league run.

Kingsley Braye gave Medeama an early lead, but Nations FC captain Razak Simpson turned the match around with a headed equaliser and a calmly taken penalty before halftime. Despite late pressure, Medeama could not find a response.

The defeat is only Medeama’s second loss of the season and their first since September 2025.

Matchweek 21 Results

Aduana Stars 0–0 Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars 1–0 Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak 0–0 Bechem United

Holy Stars 2–0 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 1–0 Hohoe United

Young Apostles 3–0 Eleven Wonders

Vision FC 2–2 Dreams FC

Hearts of Lions 3–1 Asante Kotoko

The title race remains finely balanced as Matchweek 22 approaches, with slip-ups proving costly and consistency now decisive in the battle for Ghana’s top-flight crown.

