One Year On: Remembering Kotoko Nana Pooley’s tragic death and the hunt for justice

On February 2, 2025, Ghanaian football was plunged into mourning following tragic news that sent shockwaves across the nation. Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, a devoted and passionate supporter of Asante Kotoko, lost his life in circumstances that remain one of the darkest chapters in the modern history of Ghanaian football.

Nana Pooley had travelled with the Porcupine Warriors, as he had done countless times before, to lend his voice and unwavering support through sunshine and rain alike.

His love for Kotoko was unquestionable, his presence unmistakable, and his dedication unmatched. That devotion ultimately cost him his life.

What Happened at Nsoatre

So when we go for away matches, who is going to play tontonsansan to establish the presence of Asante Kotoko like Nana Pooley?



Eiii Pooley yɛn nya wo so bi da, damirifa due wate 💔



Let's all meet tonight at Baba Yara Sports Stadium to remember the memories of our dear brother… pic.twitter.com/2BmsobHxnX — The Asante Nation (@Asante_nation) February 9, 2025

Nana Pooley was allegedly stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Koramansa Park in Nsoatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The match, which Nsoatreman won 1–0, was marred by rising tensions between supporters of both clubs.

According to eyewitness accounts, as well as police and court documents, Pooley was allegedly attacked outside the stadium by Daniel Febiri, after which his lifeless body was reportedly dumped inside the venue.

Justice Still Elusive

One year later, Daniel Febiri remains at large, and legal proceedings continue as authorities search for justice. The failure to apprehend the suspect has only deepened the anguish felt by Pooley’s family, friends, the Asante Kotoko fraternity, and the wider football community—including the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

For many, the passage of time has not eased the pain. Instead, it has intensified calls for accountability, justice, and systemic reform.

More Than Just a Fan

Nana Pooley was not merely a supporter—he was a symbol of loyalty. He followed Asante Kotoko across the country, embodying the passion and soul of Ghanaian football fandom. His tragic death left an irreplaceable void in the stands and a lasting scar on the sport.

In the aftermath, Nsoatreman FC withdrew from the league that season, citing serious concerns over the safety and security of their players.

A deep scar in our hearts as we bid farewell to our beloved supporter



Damirifa Due 🕊️ 😢 Nana Pooley. #AKSC #Fabucensus #Kotoko4All pic.twitter.com/zxEoSsILyh — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) March 6, 2025

Aftermath and Reforms

Following the incident, the Ghana Football Association temporarily suspended the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League as the Ghana Police Service launched investigations. The decision was widely seen as necessary amid growing concerns over fan violence.

After extensive consultations with stakeholders, the league resumed in March 2025, with Bibiani Gold Stars eventually clinching their maiden Premier League title. Yet, despite football’s return, the season remained forever marked by Nana Pooley’s loss.

On February 6, 2025, representatives of the GFA and all 18 Premier League clubs met at the GFA Secretariat and agreed to implement Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, as announced on the GFA’s official platform. These measures were designed to set minimum safety standards and clearly outline responsibilities before, during, and after matches.

The Bigger Picture

Hooliganism remains a persistent challenge in football. While improved safety measures have been introduced, many fans—particularly those of Asante Kotoko—continue to demand justice for Nana Pooley. His death serves as a stark reminder that football must never become a battleground.

The game thrives on passion, but that passion must never descend into violence.

Asante Kotoko Remembers Nana Pooley

In marking the one-year anniversary, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club issued a deeply emotional tribute:

One year ago, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club was shattered by the tragic and untimely passing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as 'Nana Pooley', at Nsoatre. We stand together to remember a fallen supporter whose life was cut short by mindless hooliganism, a tragedy that should never happen again.

Pooley was not just a fan but a passionate one. Taken from us far too soon from a senseless act of violence at Nsoatre, the pain of his absence is still felt every day. Pooley lived for the beautiful game, and while some hooligans took his life, they can never take away his memories, the joy and the love he brought to the stands.

Football is a game of passion, community and joy, and it is a travesty that Pooley was taken doing what he loved. Today we call for continued justice and recommit ourselves to ensuring our game centres remain a place of safety and unity, free from violence.

We mark one year with heavy hearts, but we focus on the light Pooley brought. The game continues, but it is less bright without you. Your spirit lives on in every chant and every goal. Forever in our hearts We miss you every day. Your legacy remains. Rest in peace, Nana Pooley.