'I'm not asking you to stay or leave but I'll be back'- Prophet Elbernard tells congregation

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 21:30 - 01 February 2026
Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun
Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun tells congregation the choice to stay or leave depends on them and assures his congregation of a return to preaching after announcing a temporary break following an unfulfilled prophecy on the NPP primaries.
Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries, has assured his congregation of his continued commitment to his prophetic calling, despite announcing a temporary break from preaching.

This follows the failure of his prophetic declaration on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries.

Addressing worshippers during a church service on Sunday, February 1, Prophet Nelson-Eshun said he could not control how individuals reacted to recent developments but emphasised that he had not abandoned his ministry.

I can’t influence and determine how you respond and react, but I want you to understand that I’m still here. I am not going to ask you to stay here, neither am I asking you to leave. But I will be back.
He explained that his decision was guided by humility and responsibility, noting the importance of openly addressing the unfulfilled prophecy before the end of the service.

Prophet Nelson-Eshun anchored his remarks on his book, School of Prophecy, specifically Chapter 16, titled “When a Prophet Misses It.”

He said the chapter outlines the appropriate response when a prophetic word does not come to pass.

According to him, the book was written several years ago and released in 2025, clearly outlining principles of accountability and integrity in ministry.

He further stated that in moments such as this, he does not seek encouragement from church members but rather accountability, stressing the need for responsibility in prophetic ministry.

Ahead of the NPP presidential primary election, Prophet and author Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun had prophesied that former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong would win the contest, however the prophesy didn't come to pass.

He had publicly admitted that his widely circulated prophetic declaration concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries failed to materialise, issuing an unreserved apology and announcing a temporary withdrawal from public prophetic and pulpit ministry.

Watch video below:

