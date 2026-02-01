Determined physically challenged man crawls over 30 metres to vote in NPP primary

A physically challenged NPP delegate, Frank Nti, crawled more than 30 metres to cast his ballot during the party’s presidential primary, declaring, “I won’t let my physical challenge hold me back.” His determination has inspired many across Ghana.

A visibly emotional and determined scene unfolded at a polling centre in the Assin South Constituency on January 31, 2026, as a physically challenged delegate crawled more than 30 metres on his knees and palms to cast his vote in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary.

The man, identified as Mr. Frank Nti, 37, serves as a Polling Station Secretary and did not allow his physical disability to deter him from participating in Ghana’s internal democratic process.

As the morning sun warmed the rugged terrain leading to the Roman Catholic School Voting Centre in Assin Nyankomasi, he made his way slowly but resolutely toward the ballot box, surrounded by fellow delegates who watched in stunned admiration.

Fellow delegates described the moment as both powerful and poignant, with one saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this!” as Mr. Nti persisted despite the difficult terrain. Others contemplated offering help, but Mr. Nti signalled his intention to complete the walk on his own.

A father of three and a lotto forecaster by profession, Nti later told the Ghana News Agency that he viewed voting as a fundamental democratic right, and he refused to let his disability stand in the way of fulfilling it.

He said:

I’m a human being like any other, so I won’t let my physical challenge let me down,

Despite the physical effort, his arrival at the polling station was met with support from local police and Electoral Commission (EC) officials. The EC provided a chair for him to sit and thumbprint his ballot, and assisted in folding his paper to ensure he could vote comfortably and in secret.

Mr. Nti’s determination drew widespread praise and has been shared across social media and news platforms as a striking example of personal resolve and commitment to Ghana’s democratic processes.

He also used the moment to encourage persons with disabilities to actively engage in politics and civic life, urging them not to remain on the sidelines. While Mr. Nti chose not to disclose his preferred candidate, his loyalty to the NPP remained clear.

He pledged to support the party’s unity and to work with whoever emerges victorious, a message that resonated with many in the broader political community.

The story stands alongside other inspiring images from voting day, including elderly delegates arriving on motorcycles or being assisted to cast their ballots, highlighting the strong sense of participation at this key party event.

