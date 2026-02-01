Advertisement

Determined physically challenged man crawls over 30 metres to vote in NPP primary

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:00 - 01 February 2026
Physically Challenged, Mr. Nti.
A physically challenged NPP delegate, Frank Nti, crawled more than 30 metres to cast his ballot during the party’s presidential primary, declaring, “I won’t let my physical challenge hold me back.” His determination has inspired many across Ghana.
Advertisement

A visibly emotional and determined scene unfolded at a polling centre in the Assin South Constituency on January 31, 2026, as a physically challenged delegate crawled more than 30 metres on his knees and palms to cast his vote in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: “Don’t turn polls into in-depth research.”- Mussa Dankwah advises wannabe party researchers

The man, identified as Mr. Frank Nti, 37, serves as a Polling Station Secretary and did not allow his physical disability to deter him from participating in Ghana’s internal democratic process.

As the morning sun warmed the rugged terrain leading to the Roman Catholic School Voting Centre in Assin Nyankomasi, he made his way slowly but resolutely toward the ballot box, surrounded by fellow delegates who watched in stunned admiration.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man over alleged inciting remarks amid Bawku tensions

Advertisement

Fellow delegates described the moment as both powerful and poignant, with one saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this!” as Mr. Nti persisted despite the difficult terrain. Others contemplated offering help, but Mr. Nti signalled his intention to complete the walk on his own.

A father of three and a lotto forecaster by profession, Nti later told the Ghana News Agency that he viewed voting as a fundamental democratic right, and he refused to let his disability stand in the way of fulfilling it.

He said:

I’m a human being like any other, so I won’t let my physical challenge let me down,

Despite the physical effort, his arrival at the polling station was met with support from local police and Electoral Commission (EC) officials. The EC provided a chair for him to sit and thumbprint his ballot, and assisted in folding his paper to ensure he could vote comfortably and in secret.

Advertisement

Mr. Nti’s determination drew widespread praise and has been shared across social media and news platforms as a striking example of personal resolve and commitment to Ghana’s democratic processes.

He also used the moment to encourage persons with disabilities to actively engage in politics and civic life, urging them not to remain on the sidelines. While Mr. Nti chose not to disclose his preferred candidate, his loyalty to the NPP remained clear.

READ ALSO: AFCON final chaos: Senegal Football Federation to pay all fines imposed on players and staff

He pledged to support the party’s unity and to work with whoever emerges victorious, a message that resonated with many in the broader political community.

The story stands alongside other inspiring images from voting day, including elderly delegates arriving on motorcycles or being assisted to cast their ballots, highlighting the strong sense of participation at this key party event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inspire me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Entertainment
02.02.2026
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
Sports
02.02.2026
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
2026 Grammys Looks
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
News
02.02.2026
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
News
02.02.2026
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia
News
02.02.2026
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia