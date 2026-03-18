Meet the CAF Appeal Board that overturned the 2025 AFCON result and awarded the title to Morroco

Meet the 10 CAF Appeal Board members who overturned the AFCON 2025 final, awarding Morocco the title after Senegal’s forfeiture. Learn about the panel behind this historic ruling.

The decision to overturn the outcome of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and award the title to Morocco has drawn widespread attention across the football world. While much of the focus has been on the controversy surrounding the ruling, the spotlight is now shifting to the panel that made the final call, the CAF Appeal Board.

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In a dramatic conclusion to the tournament, the Appeal Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final, handing Morocco a 3-0 victory after finding that Senegal breached key provisions of the competition’s regulations. The decision followed a successful appeal by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, overturning an earlier ruling by CAF’s Disciplinary Board.

At the centre of this landmark decision is a diverse panel of legal and football governance experts drawn from across the continent. Their ruling not only determined the fate of the AFCON 2025 title but also set a significant precedent for disciplinary enforcement in African football.

ALSO READ: Senegal to take legal action against CAF over AFCON title awarded to Morocco

Leadership of the Appeal Board

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The Appeal Board is led by Justice Roli Daibo Harriman of Nigeria, who serves as President of the panel. With a strong legal background, she oversaw proceedings and guided the Board’s final determination on the case.

Supporting her is Faustino Varela Monteiro of Cabo Verde, the Vice-Chairman, who played a key role in the review process and deliberations leading to the ruling.

Members of the Panel

The rest of the Board is made up of experienced members representing different regions of Africa, reflecting CAF’s continental structure. These include: Moez Ben Tahar Nasri (Tunisia)

Moses Ikanqa (Namibia)

Hamoud T’feil Bowbe (Mauritania)

Mohamed Robleh Djama (Djibouti)

Asogbavi Komlan (Togo)

Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama (Malawi)

Lubamba Ngimbi Hector (DRC)

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ALSO READ: Why CAF awarded Morocco the 2025 AFCON title after Senegal stripped

Together, the panel brought legal expertise and regulatory insight to a case that has become one of the most debated in AFCON history.

A Decision That Redefined the Final

The Board’s findings concluded that Senegal’s conduct fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, resulting in a forfeiture of the match. Morocco was therefore declared winners, with the final officially recorded as a 3-0 result. Despite the ruling in Morocco’s favour, the Board maintained certain sanctions against the North African side, including fines and disciplinary measures linked to incidents during the match.

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ALSO READ: Morocco win 2025 AFCON after CAF strips Senegal of title

A Precedent for African Football

Senegal players celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Beyond the immediate outcome, the ruling underscores CAF’s willingness to strictly apply its regulations, even at the highest level of competition. It also highlights the growing importance of judicial bodies within football governance, where decisions off the pitch can ultimately shape tournament outcomes.