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Ghana secures best press freedom ranking in 5 years - Here are the Top 10 African countries

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:00 - 02 May 2026
Ghana ranks 4th in Africa in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, highlighting improved media conditions despite global concerns about declining press freedom.
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  • Ghana ranks 4th in Africa and 39th globally in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders.

  • The country improved its score, reflecting better conditions for journalists and media operations.

  • Despite the progress, concerns remain about journalist safety and broader global declines in press freedom.

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Ghana has been ranked among the top countries in Africa for media freedom, placing 4th on the continent in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

READ ALSO: Top 10 countries in Africa with the best governments: 2026 rankings

Globally, Ghana climbed to 39th out of 180 countries, marking a significant improvement from its previous position (52) and reinforcing its standing as one of the more press-friendly environments in Africa.

The World Press Freedom Index is an annual assessment that measures the level of freedom available to journalists and media organisations, based on factors such as political environment, legal framework, safety, and economic conditions.

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South Africa

77.95

Namibia

76.97

Seychelles

73.04

Ghana

72.20

Cape Verde

71.98

Mauritius

70.92

Gabon

70.57

Gambia

69.42

Ivory Coast

66.27

Mauritania

63.36

READ ALSO: Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Lowest Quality of Life: Rankings

According to recent data, Ghana’s overall score improved to 72.2 in 2026, up from 67.13 in 2025, reflecting gains across multiple areas including legal protections, political environment, and economic conditions for the media.

2026 Press Freedom Ranking

The improvement suggests a more enabling environment for journalism, with stronger safeguards for press operations and fewer restrictions compared to previous years.

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The 2026 index shows that media freedom worldwide has fallen to its lowest level in 25 years, with more than half of countries classified as having “difficult” or “very serious” conditions for journalists.

Ghana has long been regarded as one of West Africa’s more stable democracies, with a relatively vibrant media landscape.

Its improved ranking is seen as a positive signal for democratic governance and freedom of expression.

READ ALSO: Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings

However, rankings do not always reflect on-the-ground realities, pointing to concerns such as attacks on journalists, economic pressures on media houses, and the need for stronger protections.

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Even though the latest ranking positions Ghana among Africa’s top performers in press freedom, sustaining and improving that position will depend on continued commitment to media independence, journalist safety, and enforcement of existing laws.

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