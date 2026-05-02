Ghana secures best press freedom ranking in 5 years - Here are the Top 10 African countries
Ghana ranks 4th in Africa and 39th globally in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders.
The country improved its score, reflecting better conditions for journalists and media operations.
Despite the progress, concerns remain about journalist safety and broader global declines in press freedom.
Ghana has been ranked among the top countries in Africa for media freedom, placing 4th on the continent in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.
Globally, Ghana climbed to 39th out of 180 countries, marking a significant improvement from its previous position (52) and reinforcing its standing as one of the more press-friendly environments in Africa.
The World Press Freedom Index is an annual assessment that measures the level of freedom available to journalists and media organisations, based on factors such as political environment, legal framework, safety, and economic conditions.
South Africa
77.95
Namibia
76.97
Seychelles
73.04
Ghana
72.20
Cape Verde
71.98
Mauritius
70.92
Gabon
70.57
Gambia
69.42
Ivory Coast
66.27
Mauritania
63.36
According to recent data, Ghana’s overall score improved to 72.2 in 2026, up from 67.13 in 2025, reflecting gains across multiple areas including legal protections, political environment, and economic conditions for the media.
The improvement suggests a more enabling environment for journalism, with stronger safeguards for press operations and fewer restrictions compared to previous years.
The 2026 index shows that media freedom worldwide has fallen to its lowest level in 25 years, with more than half of countries classified as having “difficult” or “very serious” conditions for journalists.
Ghana has long been regarded as one of West Africa’s more stable democracies, with a relatively vibrant media landscape.
Its improved ranking is seen as a positive signal for democratic governance and freedom of expression.
However, rankings do not always reflect on-the-ground realities, pointing to concerns such as attacks on journalists, economic pressures on media houses, and the need for stronger protections.
Even though the latest ranking positions Ghana among Africa’s top performers in press freedom, sustaining and improving that position will depend on continued commitment to media independence, journalist safety, and enforcement of existing laws.
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