Major OMC's announce fuel price reduction, see latest prices

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Major OMC's like Goil, Star Oil, have announced a downward adjustment to their diesel prices with petrol still the same.

Major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Ghana have begun adjusting their pump prices in the latest petroleum pricing window, with GOIL and Star Oil announcing new rates.

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READ ALSO: Major oil marketing companies in Ghana adjust fuel prices as competition intensifies

Star Oil announced revised fuel prices effective 2nd May 2026, and in a message to customers, the company informed consumers to take note of the revised fuel prices.

Under the new pricing: Petrol (Super) – GH¢13.25 per litre, Diesel – GH¢15.49 per litre, RON 95 (premium petrol) – GH¢14.67 per litre.

The adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢13.25 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.55, as of 1st May, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.

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Also, GOIL has reviewed its prices across its filling stations nationwide.

Under GOIL’s new rates: Super XP (Petrol) – GH¢13.25 per litre, Diesel XP (Diesel) – GH¢15.53 per litre, Super XP 95 (Premium petrol) – GH¢15.77 per litre.

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Goil’s adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢13.25 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.66, as of 1st May, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.