Major OMC's announce fuel price reduction, see latest prices
Major oil marketing companies (OMCs) in Ghana have begun adjusting their pump prices in the latest petroleum pricing window, with GOIL and Star Oil announcing new rates.
Star Oil announced revised fuel prices effective 2nd May 2026, and in a message to customers, the company informed consumers to take note of the revised fuel prices.
Under the new pricing: Petrol (Super) – GH¢13.25 per litre, Diesel – GH¢15.49 per litre, RON 95 (premium petrol) – GH¢14.67 per litre.
The adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢13.25 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.55, as of 1st May, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.
Also, GOIL has reviewed its prices across its filling stations nationwide.
Under GOIL’s new rates: Super XP (Petrol) – GH¢13.25 per litre, Diesel XP (Diesel) – GH¢15.53 per litre, Super XP 95 (Premium petrol) – GH¢15.77 per litre.
Goil’s adjustment follows an earlier review that had placed petrol at about GH¢13.25 per litre and diesel at GH¢15.66, as of 1st May, 2026, before the latest reduction in the current window.
The pricing decisions by GOIL and Star Oil reflect intensifying competition among oil marketing companies as they attempt to attract consumers.Other OMCs are yet to announce their revised pump prices
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