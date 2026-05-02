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GFA bans Hohoe United for 3 seasons after club pulls out of Premier League, players declared free agents

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:10 - 02 May 2026
Hohoe United FC logo
GFA bans Hohoe United for three seasons after Premier League withdrawal, demotes club and releases players amid controversy over disciplinary disputes.
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  • Ghana Football Association has banned Hohoe United FC for three seasons after the club withdrew from the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

  • The club has been demoted, ordered to refund support funds, and its players declared free agents.

  • Hohoe United cited unfair treatment and disciplinary disputes as reasons for withdrawal, but the GFA insists rules were breached.

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The Ghana Football Association has handed a heavy three-season ban to Hohoe United FC after the club withdrew from the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign.

In a statement, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee said the club breached league regulations by unilaterally pulling out of the competition mid-season. The decision was delivered on 1st May 2026.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama pays $2 million to support Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup preparations

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The ruling means Hohoe United has been suspended from all GFA competitions until the 2029/2030 season, effectively sidelining the club from top-tier football.

According to the GFA, the club officially notified the association on April 1, 2026, that it would no longer participate in the league and subsequently failed to honour its fixtures which is an action deemed a violation of Article 13 of the Premier League regulations.

The withdrawal came despite the season nearing its final stretch, with Hohoe United sitting in the relegation zone after 27 matches.

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League rules state that clubs that withdraw after a season has begun, forfeit all remaining matches, with opponents awarded points and goals.

As part of the sanctions, the club has also been demoted and will compete in Division Two after serving its suspension.

In addition, all registered players of Hohoe United have been granted free agent status, allowing them to join other clubs without restrictions, subject to existing transfer conditions.

READ ALSO: Iranian FA Officials denied entry to Canada ahead of FIFA Congress

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The GFA further directed the club to refund financial support and equipment received for the 2025/26 season, while noting that the punishment does not cancel any outstanding financial obligations.

The GFA has indicated that Hohoe United has three days to appeal the decision if dissatisfied with the ruling.

The incident could likely have broader implications for the credibility of the competition and the relationship between clubs and the football governing body.

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