Football fever in May: Here are the fixtures that will decide Europe's season

May 2026 brings the biggest matches in European football, with finals, title deciders, and iconic clashes set to determine the season’s champions.

Europe’s football season reaches its peak in May, with major finals including the UEFA Champions League Final, Europa League Final, and FA Cup Final.

Domestic leagues and rivalries such as El Clásico and the English Premier League final day, will determine titles and European qualification spots.

Clubs face intense pressure with congested fixtures, as trophies, pride, and season success are all decided within the month.

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The European football calendar reaches its climax in May, with a packed schedule of high-stakes matches, domestic cup finals, and continental showpieces set to decide the fate of clubs across the continent.

The final month of the 2025/26 season promises drama as teams battle for silverware and league supremacy.

Finals and trophies on the line

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The biggest highlight of the month is the UEFA Champions League Final, scheduled for May 30 in Budapest, bringing Europe’s top club competition to a close.

Before that, attention will turn to the UEFA Europa League Final on May 20 in Istanbul, followed by the UEFA Europa Conference League Final on May 27 in Leipzig, completing UEFA’s trio of major club finals.

Women’s football will also take centre stage, with the UEFA Women's Champions League Final set for May 23 in Oslo.

Domestic finals and title races

Across Europe’s top leagues, domestic competitions are also reaching their conclusion. In England, the FA Cup Final will be played on May 16 at Wembley, with top clubs battling for one of the country’s most prestigious trophies.

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Other key fixtures include the Coppa Italia Final, Coupe de France Final, and DFB-Pokal Final, all scheduled within the same period as leagues wrap up and champions are crowned.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League season will conclude on May 24, with the title race and European qualification spots expected to go down to the final day amid intense competition between top clubs.

Blockbuster fixtures and rivalries

Beyond finals, May also features several high-profile clashes, including the iconic El Clásico, as well as heavyweight European ties such as Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid.

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May 3 - Man Utd vs. Liverpool

May 5 - Arsenal vs. Atlético

May 6 - Bayern vs. PSG

May 10 - El Clásico

May 13 - Coppa Italia final

May 16 - FA Cup final

May 20 - Europa League final

May 22 - Coupe de France final

May 23 - DFB-Pokal final

May 23 - Women's Champions League final

May 24 - PL final day May 27 - Conference League final

May 30 - Champions League final

Matches like Manchester United vs Liverpool further add to the drama, with key points at stake in league standings and European qualification battles.

May is traditionally the most decisive period of the season, where trophies are won, relegations confirmed, and legacies defined.