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Ibrahim Mahama pays $2 million to support Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup preparations

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:33 - 01 May 2026
Ibrahim Mahama hands over 2 million dollars cheque to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem to support Black Stars' preparation for World Cup
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  • Engineers & Planners has paid $2 million toward Ghana’s 2026 World Cup preparations as part of its $5 million sponsorship pledge.

  • The fundraising campaign is gaining momentum, with major contributions from companies and celebrities to support the Black Stars’ logistics, training, and preparations.

  • Ghana faces a tough Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, increasing the urgency for strong financial backing.

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Leading Ghanaian engineering firm Engineers & Planners has fulfilled part of its financial pledge toward Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations, contributing $2 million to the Black Stars’ fundraising campaign.

The cheque was officially presented on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem by a delegation led by company founder Ibrahim Mahama.

The payment forms part of a previously announced $5 million headline sponsorship package unveiled in March 2026. The pledge positions Engineers & Planners as one of the key private sector partners backing Ghana’s campaign for the global tournament.

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The fundraising initiative aims to mobilise resources to support the Black Stars’ logistics, training programmes, infrastructure development, and international preparation schedule ahead of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana, four-time African champions, has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama—a challenging group that has heightened the need for early and sustained investment to ensure competitive readiness.

Officials indicate that more corporate sponsorships and partnership deals are expected in the coming weeks as the fundraising drive gathers pace.

READ ALSO: 10 players with the most FIFA World Cup appearances in history – Messi leads Ronaldo

Corporate Contributions to Black Stars Campaign

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Ibrahim Mahama

Several organisations have already made substantial commitments to support Ghana’s World Cup preparations:

  • Gold Fields Ghana – $2 million pledged, with an additional $1 million expected next year

  • KGL Group – GH₵10 million pledged, with GH₵5 million already disbursed

  • Christian Salamony Game Technology – $2 million committed

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  • Serene Insurance – GH₵2 million cash plus GH₵20 million insurance package

  • Jewel Energy and Icon Energy – GH₵1 million each (with some reports suggesting Jewel Energy’s pledge at $1 million)

  • Anonymous donor – $1 million contribution

READ MORE: CAS sets May 7 to decide Senegal, Morocco AFCON 2025 title dispute

Celebrity and Private Support

Stonebwoy reveals he wanted to become a soldier before choosing music career

The campaign has also attracted notable contributions from public figures and private individuals:

  • Shatta Wale – $100,000 pledged toward fan engagement

  • Stonebwoy – $81,000 cash plus $20,000 in music production and rights, totalling $101,000

  • Alex Okyere (KAF Company Ltd) – GH₵240,000 donation

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  • Timeline and Innovation Company, led by Alhaji Musah – $300,000 commitment

The growing list of contributions reflects increasing momentum behind Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as stakeholders push to ensure the Black Stars are adequately resourced for success on football’s biggest stage.

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