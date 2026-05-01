Drama at Nkwatia hospital as family pays bills after being told relative is dead — finds him alive

Drama at Nkwatia Government Hospital in Kwahu after a family paid a relative’s medical bills following news of his death, only to find him alive.

A family at Nkwatia Government Hospital was told their relative had died and rushed to settle his medical bills.

After paying, they were shocked to find him alive on his hospital bed.

The incident, reportedly a prank to recover unpaid bills, has sparked public debate over ethics and family response to illness.

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There was shock and confusion at Nkwatia Government Hospital after a family reportedly paid the medical bills of a relative who had been declared dead, only to discover that he was alive.

According to reports, the man had been admitted to the hospital with a serious illness and had been receiving treatment for weeks.

However, attempts to reach his family to settle his medical bills had allegedly failed. Hospital staff are said to have later contacted the family, informing them that the patient had passed away. The news prompted the family to rush to the hospital in distress.

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Upon arrival, the family reportedly settled all outstanding medical bills before requesting to see the body of their deceased relative. However, what followed left them stunned.

Instead of being led to a morgue, the family was directed to the ward, where they found the man alive, seated on his hospital bed. Eyewitness accounts suggest he appeared calm, with some reports claiming he was even seen drinking a beverage at the time.

Reports indicate that the incident may have been a coordinated prank involving hospital staff and the patient, allegedly aimed at compelling the family to settle the unpaid bills.

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The development has triggered mixed reactions, with many arguing that some families only show concern when a loved one is reported dead rather than when they are alive and in need.

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