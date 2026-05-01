President Mahama recommends job for NSS Lady who played key role in Akosombo GRIDCo fire recovery

President John Mahama has recommended employment for a national service personnel who contributed to recovery efforts after the Akosombo GRIDCo fire, while engineers involved in restoring power have been praised and rewarded with GH¢1 million support from MTN Ghana.

President John Mahama has recommended automatic employment for an NSS personnel who contributed to recovery efforts after the Akosombo GRIDCo fire.

Engineers who restored power have been commended for their dedication and quick response.

MTN Ghana is rewarding the engineers with GH¢1 million worth of airtime and data.

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President John Mahama has recommended automatic employment for a female National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel who played a key role in recovery efforts following the fire outbreak at the Akosombo GRIDCo substation.

The President made the announcement in recognition of her dedication during the emergency response that helped restore power after the incident disrupted electricity supply in parts of the country.

During a visit to the facility, President Mahama praised the efforts of engineers and technical staff who worked under pressure to restore electricity.

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He described their commitment as critical to stabilising the power system after the disruption. The female national service person was singled out for her contribution, with the President recommending her for immediate employment as a reward for her service.

President Mahama visits the Akosombo Dam to inspect the damaged Ghana Grid Company control center following the recent fire outbreak

Energy Minister John Jinapor also announced that MTN Ghana will reward the engineers involved in the restoration process. According to him, the telecom company is donating GH¢1 million worth of airtime and data credits to appreciate the engineers’ hard work and sacrifice.

The gesture is aimed at recognising the long hours and risks taken by the technical team to restore power supply within a short period.

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The incident occurred at the Akosombo substation of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), where a fire outbreak significantly affected power transmission. The fire damaged critical infrastructure at the facility, leading to a major drop in power supply and causing outages in several parts of the country.

Akosombo Dam

Following the incident, engineers and emergency teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire and begin restoration works. Their efforts helped to gradually restore electricity supply, although the incident exposed vulnerabilities within parts of the power transmission system.

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The government has since indicated that steps are being taken to strengthen the country’s power infrastructure to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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Officials say investments in maintenance, upgrades, and system protection will be prioritised to improve reliability.

The Energy Minister has said power has now been fully restored, with all generation units back in service following the disruption.

Mission accomplished. All generation units are now back in service.