Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor during a visit to the Akosombo Substation. Image credit: facebook.com/john.abdulaijinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor during a visit to the Akosombo Substation. Image credit: facebook.com/john.abdulaijinapor

Gov’t restores 2 power generation units at Akosombo, all 6 to be online by end of this week

Energy Minister John Jinapor announces restoration of two Akosombo Dam units, adding 280MW to the grid, with all six units expected to be operational by week’s end after the GRIDCo fire.

Government has restored two units at the Akosombo Dam, adding 280MW to the grid.

A third unit is expected soon, with engineers working around the clock after the Ghana Grid Company fire.

All six units are set to be fully operational by the end of the week.

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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has provided a key update on the status of power generation at the Akosombo Dam following the recent fire at the Ghana Grid Company substation.

According to him, two (2) of the power generation units have been restored, adding about 280 megawatts ( MW) to the national grid.

Addressing the public during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 27, the Minister disclosed that engineers have been on site for three (3) consecutive days as part of an emergency response to the incident.

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The Akosombo GRIDCo substation fire THAT wiped 1000 megawats of power off Ghana's national GRID.

He stated:

We never anticipated this, we never saw it coming, and we’ve never witnessed it. It is challenging, but we will rise above this challenge. Let me assure you that government, working through all relevant sector agencies, has responded with urgency and coordination.

He continued:

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Our engineers have remained on site, some of them have stayed there for three continuous days without leaving, working around the clock under very difficult conditions to restore operations.

Photos of the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo power control center via citinewsroom

Mr Jinapor detailed the progress made so far:

I am pleased to report that, through emergency technical interventions and sheer determination, the first generating unit was successfully restored yesterday.

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This afternoon, I received confirmation that the second unit has also been successfully synchronised, bringing the total to two units as I address you.

Energy Minister, John Jinapor assures Ghanaians power outages are temporary

The Minister further assured that a third unit is expected to come on stream shortly, adding another 140MW. He added that all six (6) units are expected to be fully operational by the end of the week.

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I have also been reliably informed that the third unit is undergoing works and will be brought on as soon as possible. When we bring on the third unit, it paves the way for new and innovative technology, which has proven successful following this incident.