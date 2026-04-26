Energy Minister asks GRIDCo CEO to step aside over Akosombo substation fire

Ghana’s Energy Minister John Jinapor has directed the CEO of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to step aside as investigations begin into the Akosombo power control fire incident. The probe follows widespread power disruptions affecting parts of the Ashanti Region and growing public concern over electricity stability across Ghana.

The Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has directed the CEO of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to step aside while investigations continue into the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo power control center.

A significant leadership shake-up has also been carried out within the Ashanti Regional operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced that the Minister will hold a major press briefing at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow to address recent developments in electricity distribution.

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The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has directed the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo),Ing. Mark Awuah to step aside pending investigations into the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo Power Control Center.

The directive forms part of immediate measures taken by the ministry to allow for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which disrupted power supply to several areas.

The fire, which occured on April 23, 2026 reduced the national power supply by about 720 to nearly 1,000 megawatts. As a result, Ghana stopped exporting electricity and began a nationwide check of its energy infrastructure.

In a related development, there has been a major leadership shake-up within the Ashanti Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The changes are expected to strengthen operational oversight and improve electricity distribution in the region.

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Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced that the Minister will hold a major briefing at 2:00 p.m. tomorrow to address recent developments in the country’s electricity distribution sector.

The upcoming briefing is expected to provide further details on the ongoing investigations into the Akosombo fire incident, and measures being implemented to ensure stability in power supply across affected areas.

The recent fire incident has intensified concerns among residents and businesses, in parts of the Ashanti Region, Central Region, Accra, and other affected areas, where intermittent outages have disrupted daily activities and commercial operations.

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