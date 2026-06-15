2026 FIFA World Cup: 2 Germany stars join Curacao players in praying to God after 7-1 victory

Jonathan Tah and Felix Nmecha showcase faith in touching post-match moments.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced several memorable moments, but one of the most heartwarming scenes came after Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curaçao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

German internationals Jonathan Tah and Felix Nmecha put rivalry aside after the final whistle to join several Curaçao players in a prayer session on the pitch, demonstrating their shared Christian faith and sportsmanship.

A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, with football fans praising the players for publicly expressing their faith and respect for one another despite the one-sided result.

Adding to the touching scene, one Curaçao player was seen wearing an undershirt bearing the words "The King's Return", a message reflecting his Christian beliefs and devotion to God.

The post-match gesture served as a reminder that football can unite people beyond competition, nationality and results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Happened in the Germany vs Curaçao Match?

While the touching post-match prayer drew widespread attention, Germany's performance on the field was equally impressive as they kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding victory.

The Germans made a dream start when Felix Nmecha found the back of the net just six minutes into the game, giving his side an early advantage and recording the fastest goal of the tournament so far.

Curaçao responded brilliantly in the 21st minute through Livano Comenencia, whose historic strike not only brought the Caribbean nation level but also became Curaçao's first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany, however, quickly reasserted their dominance before the break. Nico Schlotterbeck headed home to restore the lead before Kai Havertz calmly converted from the penalty spot, sending Julian Nagelsmann's side into halftime with a comfortable 3-1 advantage.

The four-time world champions continued to control proceedings after the restart. Jamal Musiala extended the lead shortly after halftime, while Nathaniel Brown and substitute Deniz Undav also got on the scoresheet. Havertz later grabbed his second goal of the match to complete a convincing 7-1 triumph.

The emphatic win moved Germany to the summit of Group E and reinforced their status as one of the leading contenders for the World Cup crown.

Curaçao Celebrates a Historic Milestone

Although they suffered a heavy defeat, the match marked a significant chapter in Curaçao's football history as the nation continues its maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comenencia's goal ensured the Caribbean side left its mark on the tournament by registering its first-ever World Cup goal. For a nation making its debut on football's biggest stage, the achievement represented another milestone in an inspiring journey that has captured the attention of fans across the region.

Despite Germany's dominant victory, one of the most memorable moments came after the final whistle when players from both teams gathered on the pitch in prayer. The gesture by Jonathan Tah, Felix Nmecha and members of the Curaçao squad highlighted the values of faith, respect and unity that transcend competition.