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NPP's 'Democracy Under Attack' demo today: Route, start time and what commuters should know

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:12 - 06 August 2026
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NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its 'Democracy Under Attack' demonstration in Accra today, Thursday, August 6, 2026, with a heavy police presence deployed along the approved protest route.
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  • The NPP's 'Democracy Under Attack' demonstration is taking place in Accra today, Thursday, August 6, with a heavy police presence along the approved route.

  • The procession begins at the Supreme Court and ends at Jubilee House, with petitions expected to be presented to the Judiciary, the Presidency and Parliament.

  • Motorists should expect traffic delays around Ridge, the Ako-Adjei Interchange and Jubilee House during the morning.

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The march has been cleared by the Ghana Police Service, and motorists and residents are being advised to expect traffic congestion and possible diversions around parts of the capital throughout the morning.

Also Read: Thousands expected to join NPP’s ‘Save the Judiciary’ demo against CJ suspension today

Why the protest is happening

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The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.

The protest follows a recent Court of Appeal ruling that acquitted and discharged former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, overturning the 10-year prison sentence previously handed down by the Accra High Court.

NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, said the demonstration is intended to draw attention to what the party describes as politically motivated prosecutions, interference in the judiciary, restrictions on freedom of expression and a broader erosion of democratic governance under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected those claims, insisting that democratic institutions remain independent and that state institutions are not being used to target political opponents.

Also Read: Afenyo-Markin assaults police officer during #SaveTheJudiciary demo (video)

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Start time and assembly point

Participants have began assembling at 5:00 a.m. at the Community Centre opposite the Supreme Court in Accra.

According to Nana B, the first of three petitions will be presented to the Supreme Court before the procession continues along the approved route.

Route and affected roads

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The march will proceed from the Supreme Court along the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Road, through the Efua Sutherland/Ridge Roundabout and the Ako-Adjei Interchange, before ending at the main entrance of Jubilee House, where a second petition will be presented to the Presidency.

Also Read: ReOccupy Julorbi House demo: Police arrest Oliver Barker-Vormawor

A separate delegation comprising members of the NPP Parliamentary Caucus and senior party officials is expected to present a third petition to Parliament.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and possible diversions around:

  • Supreme Court area

  • Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Road

  • Efua Sutherland/Ridge Roundabout

  • Ako-Adjei Interchange

  • Jubilee House

  • Parts of the Ridge area

A heightened security presence is also expected along the route throughout the morning.

Also Read: NDC’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demo against the EC comes off today

Who is expected to join

The NPP has invited members of civil society organisations, labour unions, religious bodies, professional associations, students, foreign missions and the general public to participate in the demonstration.

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The party also directed its parliamentary candidates, campaign teams and grassroots supporters in the Greater Accra Region to suspend campaign activities on August 5 and 6 to support the protest.

Participants have been encouraged to wear black and red and to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the exercise.

Also Read: Ghanaian PhD students in UK announce protest over delayed stipends, tuition fees

Party leaders have indicated that similar demonstrations will later be held in Kumasi and other regional capitals.

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What commuters should know

Motorists travelling through the Central Business District, Ridge, Ako-Adjei Interchange and the Jubilee House enclave are advised to allow extra travel time or use alternative routes where possible.

Nana B said the party formally notified the police of the demonstration and worked with security agencies to ensure a peaceful event.

Commuters are encouraged to monitor updates from the Police Service and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) for the latest traffic information throughout the day.

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