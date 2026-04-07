Ghanaian PhD students in UK announce protest over delayed stipends, tuition fees

Ghanaian PhD students in the UK have announced plans to stage a mass protest over delays in the payment of tuition fees and stipends by the Ghana Scholarship Authority

Ghanaian students studying in the United Kingdom have announced plans to stage a protest over persistent delays in the payment of their tuition fees and stipends by the Ghana Scholarship Authority.

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The demonstration, scheduled to take place at the Ghana High Commission in London, is being organised by the leadership of the UK-based PhD cohort, who say the prolonged non-payment has pushed many students into severe financial hardship.

In a statement issued by the group, the students disclosed that many have gone months without receiving their statutory stipends, with outstanding arrears ranging between 15 and 40 months of unpaid living allowances.

According to the statement, the delays have begun to significantly affect both academic progress and immigration status. Some students have reportedly been withdrawn from their programmes due to unpaid tuition fees, while others risk deportation after losing their student status.

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Currently, several students have been blocked from accessing their university learning portals due to non-payment of tuition fees, the group stated.

They added that some affected students have also been referred to debt collection agencies over outstanding balances. The students described their living conditions as extremely difficult, revealing that some colleagues have resorted to relying on food banks to meet basic nutritional needs.

They noted that previous attempts to resolve the issue through engagements with the Scholarship Authority and officials at the Ghana High Commission in London have yielded no results, despite earlier assurances.

The group also raised concerns about delays in the issuance of renewal letters required for re-enrolment, stating that the situation has prevented many continuing students from registering for the 2025/2026 academic year.

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Eight months into the academic year, no renewal letters have been issued, making it impossible for continuing students to register and engage in their studies, the statement said.

Beyond administrative challenges, the students questioned the level of funding allocated to scholarships. They alleged that although GH¢256 million had been earmarked for scholarship support, only about GH¢37 million is currently being considered for release. According to the group, the Authority owes approximately GH¢56 million to PhD students alone, covering unpaid tuition and stipends.

Organisers indicated that the protest will begin at Belgrave Square and extend to the Palace of Westminster and the BBC, where they intend to draw the attention of lawmakers and the media to their situation.

We note that these actions could cause the government embarrassment, but they have become necessary, given that students on GSA scholarships in the UK are now destitute, with no help in sight, the statement noted.

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The group further warned that the protest could escalate if their concerns remain unresolved, revealing that a second demonstration may be held on May 31, which coincides with a planned visit to the United Kingdom by John Dramani Mahama.

According to the organisers, the April 17 protest will only be called off if funds are urgently released and proof of payment is provided to affected students before the scheduled date.