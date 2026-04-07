Chlorine gas leak at Baifikrom water plant, NADMO warns, triggers public health alert in the Region

A chlorine gas leak at the Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant has triggered a public health alert, with the National Disaster Management Organisation urging residents in affected communities to follow safety measures as containment efforts continue.

A chlorine gas leak at the Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant has prompted an urgent public health alert, with emergency teams racing to contain the situation and protect residents in parts of the Central Region.​

Advertisement

Advertisement

”The Central Regional Disaster Management Committee, in coordination with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Health Service, NADMO Central and the CRCC wishes to inform the general public of a chlorine gas leakage occurring at the Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant.” ​

In a statement issued by the Central Regional Disaster Management Committee, authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at the facility operated by the Ghana Water Company Limited, with multiple agencies deployed to manage the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The response effort involves the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Health Service. According to NADMO, the leak has been brought under control, but containment and neutralisation efforts are still ongoing.

“Emergency response teams have managed to bring the situation under control but teams are currently on-site to contain the leak by way of neutralization,” the statement said.

Residents in Baifikrom, Mankessim, Enyanmaim and surrounding communities have been urged to take immediate safety precautions as authorities monitor air quality and movement of the gas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chlorine gas, widely used in water treatment, can pose serious health risks when inhaled in high concentrations. The gas is heavier than air and tends to settle in low-lying areas, increasing the danger for residents in valleys or enclosed spaces. Authorities have therefore issued clear instructions to residents.

“If you smell a sharp, bleach-like odor, move immediately to higher ground or in a direction where the wind is blowing toward the plant, not away from it,” the statement advised.

Those unable to evacuate have been asked to remain indoors and seal openings.

“Close all windows and doors. Seal gaps under doors and window frames with damp towels or cloths to trap gas particles.”

Exposure to chlorine gas can cause irritation to the eyes and skin, as well as respiratory complications.Symptoms may include stinging eyes, blurred vision, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents experiencing exposure have been advised to act quickly by flush eyes immediately with large amounts of clean water for at least 15 minutes, adding that affected individuals should remove contaminated clothing and seek fresh air.

Medical facilities, including the Mankessim Catholic Hospital, have been placed on alert to handle potential cases. Chlorine gas leaks, are considered hazardous due to their potential to spread quickly and affect large populations.

In Ghana, the use of chlorine in water treatment remains essential for ensuring safe drinking water, but incidents like this highlight the importance of strict safety protocols and rapid response systems.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with emergency teams working in the area.

“The public is advised to remain calm and avoid the immediate perimeter of the Baifikrom Plant to allow emergency vehicles unhindered access,” the statement noted.

NADMO officials and disaster volunteer groups have been deployed to assist with crowd control and guide residents to safety where necessary.