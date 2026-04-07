Advertisement

FDA warns of falsified HIV test kits in circulation, urges immediate checks

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 04:43 - 07 April 2026
The Food and Drugs Authority warns of falsified HIV test kits in circulation, urging healthcare providers and the public to check products carefully to avoid misdiagnosis and serious health risks.
Advertisement

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an urgent public health alert over the circulation of falsified HIV test kits on the Ghanaian market, warning that their use could lead to dangerous medical consequences.

Advertisement

The affected products have been identified as VISITECT CD4 Advanced Disease HIV test kits, which the regulator says are counterfeit and do not meet approved safety and quality standards.

READ ALSO: ECG announces planned power cuts in Ashanti, Central and Tema regions from April 7–9, see affected areas

According to the FDA, the falsified kits carry lot number 0001586 and incorrectly list Omega Diagnostics Limited in the United Kingdom as the manufacturer.

Advertisement

In contrast, the genuine kits are produced by AccuBio Limited and come with different product specifications and identification details.

READ ALSO: DR Congo president gifts each player a brand new car after securing qualification to the World Cup

The Authority warned that the presence of fake HIV diagnostic kits poses a serious threat to public health, particularly for patients who depend on accurate testing for timely treatment.

Advertisement

The counterfeit kits may produce inaccurate results, which could lead to misdiagnosis, delayed treatment, or unnecessary anxiety for patients.

Accurate CD4 testing plays a critical role in monitoring HIV progression and determining when patients should begin or adjust treatment.

READ ALSO: Several trucks carrying onions and vegetables to Ghana held in Nigeria

Any compromise in test results could therefore have life-threatening consequences. The FDA highlighted several discrepancies to help health professionals and the public distinguish between genuine and falsified products.

Advertisement

The authentic VISITECT CD4 kits were manufactured in July 2025 and are expected to expire in November 2026.

However, the counterfeit versions display different dates, showing August 2024 as the manufacturing date and January 2027 as the expiry date.

The regulator noted that inconsistencies in manufacturer details and dates should serve as clear warning signs.

As part of urgent safety measures, the FDA has directed all hospitals, laboratories and testing centres to immediately inspect their stock of HIV test kits.

Any products bearing the affected lot number have been ordered to be withdrawn from use and returned to the nearest FDA office for proper disposal. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
9 master’s degree courses in Ghana that can help you land lucrative jobs
News
07.04.2026
9 master’s degree courses in Ghana that can help you land lucrative jobs
10 African countries offering the highest quality of life in 2026
Lifestyle
07.04.2026
10 African countries offering the highest quality of life in 2026
Top 5 FIFA-ranked countries that failed to qualify for 2026 World Cup
Sports
07.04.2026
Top 5 FIFA-ranked countries that failed to qualify for 2026 World Cup
Andre Ayew and CK Akonnor
Sports
07.04.2026
C.K Akonnor rules himself out to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach for 2026 World Cup
Ghanaian PhD students in UK announce protest over delayed stipends, tuition fees
News
07.04.2026
Ghanaian PhD students in UK announce protest over delayed stipends, tuition fees
Shatta Wale explains why his John Legend feature was worth it, says ‘great music costs money’
Entertainment
07.04.2026
Shatta Wale explains why his John Legend feature was worth it, says ‘great music costs money’