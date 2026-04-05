Several trucks carrying onions and vegetables to Ghana held in Nigeria
Several trucks transporting vegetables to Ghana have been detained in northern Nigeria, raising fresh concerns over cross-border trade tensions and the safety of perishable goods in transit.
The trucks, carrying mainly onions, were reportedly blocked by suspected armed men in Samia, a town in Kebbi State, as they made their way from the Republic of Niger through Nigeria en route to Ghana.
According to reports from Citinews, the action is believed to be a retaliatory move linked to disputes between traders in Ghana and Nigeria.
Some Nigerian onion traders in Accra had earlier complained that their goods were prevented from being offloaded by certain local traders, sparking tensions that appear to have spilled across borders.
The detained drivers say they have been held for nearly three days, with their cargo, which is largely perishable and now at risk of going bad.
“We’ve been locked here for almost three days. Our goods are perishing. We are appealing to the government for help,” one of the drivers, Awudu Tiajni, said, speaking to Citinews.
The trucks typically load produce from Galimi, a farming community in Niger, before passing through Nigeria, Benin and Togo into Ghana. The situation is said to reflect long-standing disagreements within the onion trade network.
An Accra-based trader, Alhaji Fuseini Atiiga, indicated that the dispute partly stems from how trucks are shared among local groups, with some Nigerian traders opposing the current distribution system.
The development highlights the fragility of cross-border agricultural trade in West Africa, where informal arrangements and trader associations often play a central role in distribution.
Ghana relies on imports of onions and other vegetables from neighbouring countries, particularly Niger and Burkina Faso, to meet domestic demand.
Any disruption along the transit route can quickly translate into shortages and price hikes in local markets.
Affected drivers and traders are calling on the Ghanaian government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to intervene diplomatically and secure their release.
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