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'Christian or Muslim, I am marrying who I love' — Black Sherif

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:26 - 21 May 2026
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Ghanaian music star Black Sherif
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has shared his thoughts on marriage, saying his future decision will be guided purely by love rather than religion or social expectations.
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  • Black Sherif says he will marry the person he truly loves, regardless of religion.

  • The “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker insists his marriage decision is “non-negotiable” when it comes to love.

  • He adds that he has no fixed timeline for marriage, saying the timing is in God’s hands.

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In a resurfaced interview, the “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker responded to questions about his relationship plans and what he looks for in a life partner.

He made it clear that religious background will not influence who he eventually marries, stressing that emotional connection will be his only deciding factor.

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He said;

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Black Sheirf
Black Sheirf

I’m marrying who I love. Trust me, it’s non-negotiable whether Christian or Muslim,

When asked about when he plans to settle down, Black Sherif admitted he does not have a fixed timeline for marriage, explaining that he is leaving everything to divine timing.

The musician said he believes marriage will happen naturally when the time is right, rather than through personal planning or pressure.

READ MORE: I don’t believe in the saying ‘forgive and forget' - Mr. Beautiful (VIDEO)

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He added;

As for when I will marry, ask me later. For now, it’s in my Maker’s hands

For now, Black Sherif maintains that while the timing remains unknown, his guiding principle in marriage will remain constant: love comes first.

@joy99.7fm Christian or Muslim....? "I am marrying who I love"- @blackosherif #DriveOnJoy #JoyEntertainment #Joy997FM #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #JoyEntertainment #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok #viraltiktokvideo #viraltiktok #Joy997FM ♬ original sound - JoyFMOfficial
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