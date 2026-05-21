'I went into depression' – Asamoah Gyan opens up on emotional struggles

Asamoah Gyan revealed he battled depression about a year ago during his Ghana FA ambassador unveiling.

He encouraged people to speak openly and seek help, saying mental health challenges can affect anyone.

Gyan also urged investment in grassroots football and remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

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Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he battled depression about a year ago, calling on people to speak up and seek help during challenging moments in life.

The former Black Stars captain made the emotional disclosure on Wednesday during his unveiling as a Ghana Football Association ambassador at the Pelican Hotel in Accra.

“About a year ago, I had problems which led to depression,” Gyan said during the ceremony. “Everybody can go through this stuff.”

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The event also marked his official appointment as an ambassador for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to support the development and promotion of Ghanaian football.

Gyan pledged to use his new role to inspire young footballers, strengthen the national teams, and contribute to the growth of grassroots football across the country.

He further appealed to corporate Ghana to invest more in youth football development, stressing that the future of the game depends on proper support for emerging talent.

“About a year ago I had problems which led to depression” - Asamoah Gyan opens up. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/h8Gh3Q8qkb — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) May 20, 2026

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“Grassroots football is the foundation of every successful football nation,” he noted.

“We must invest in young talents, create opportunities for them, and give them hope. I want to appeal to corporate Ghana to support football development because the future of our game depends on what we build today.”