Black Starlets knocked out of U-17 AFCON but face Uganda in playoffs for World Cup spot

Black Starlets knocked out of U-17 AFCON but face Uganda in playoffs for World Cup spot

Black Starlets knocked out of U-17 AFCON but face Uganda in playoffs for World Cup spot

The Black Starlets have been eliminated from the 2026 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations despite a hard-fought 3-1 victory over South Africa in Morocco, with Ghana now set to face Uganda in the playoffs for a FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification slot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Narbi was the hero for Ghana, scoring twice from the penalty spot to inspire the Black Starlets to a crucial win that kept their qualification hopes alive until the final calculations.

After collecting just one draw and one defeat in their opening two group matches, Ghana went into the South Africa clash needing victory to stand any chance of progression.

Captain Augustine Appiah also got on the scoresheet, adding a late goal to seal the result after a strong attacking display from the team.

Narbi opened the scoring from the spot with a composed finish before doubling the lead just before halftime, once again converting confidently from 12 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa pulled one back through Obama Mhlongo after the break, but their comeback hopes faded after they were reduced to ten men.

Ghana eventually sealed the win when Appiah reacted quickest to a defensive error and slotted home from close range.

Despite the victory, Ghana finished third in Group D behind Senegal and Algeria. The Black Starlets and Algeria ended level on points, goal difference, and head-to-head record, forcing a drawing of lots to determine final standings.