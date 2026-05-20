'I want to surpass Daddy Lumba's legendary status' – Kuami Eugene (VIDEO)

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that his ultimate ambition is to build a musical legacy that exceeds that of legendary highlife icons Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede.

Kuami Eugene says his ultimate goal is to build a music legacy greater than that of highlife legends Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede.

The singer revealed that despite his success, he still sees himself as a newcomer in the industry and remains hungry to achieve more.

Kuami Eugene described Daddy Lumba as Ghana’s version of Elvis Presley, citing the massive tributes and attention that followed the legend’s passing.

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Speaking during an appearance on the Late Afternoon Show on 18 May, the singer reflected on his journey in the music industry and admitted that, despite his achievements, he still feels far from reaching his full potential.

He said;

I’m not where I want to be at all. I still think I’m nowhere close to Daddy Lumba or Amakye Dede. I feel like I’m still in my preamble, like I’ve only just started,

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The “Angela” hitmaker explained that his desire to achieve more is what keeps him motivated to remain consistent and competitive within the music scene.

According to Kuami Eugene, he continues to approach music with the mindset of an up-and-coming artiste, despite already becoming one of Ghana’s most successful contemporary musicians.

He stated;

Kuami Eugene

I still see myself as a New Artiste of the Year. I make music as though I’ve just entered the industry

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The singer further disclosed that his long-term vision is not only to match the achievements of Ghana’s music legends but to surpass them.

“I want to go beyond that level,” he said while discussing the influence and impact of Daddy Lumba’s career.

Kuami Eugene also referenced the overwhelming tributes and international attention that followed Daddy Lumba’s passing, describing the late musician as Ghana’s equivalent of global music icon Elvis Presley.

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He remarked;

When Lumba passed, even white people travelled here. That’s our own Elvis Presley

He explained that the desire to leave behind a lasting legacy is the reason he constantly writes and produces music.

He noted.;

That’s why I keep writing and producing so many songs. I’m doing my best because we won’t be here forever,

Kuami Eugene concluded by stressing the importance of every artiste making a meaningful contribution before their time in the industry comes to an end.