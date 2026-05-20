Stonebwoy honoured with Ghana Police Badge of Service, a rare civilian honour
Stonebwoy has been awarded a Ghana Police Badge of Service, a rare honorary recognition for civilians.
The honour was presented during a ceremony attended by Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and senior officers.
Stonebwoy described the award as a symbol of service, discipline, and positive influence on society.
The musician announced the recognition on X on 19 May 2026, sharing videos of a formal presentation ceremony where he was seen alongside Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno and other senior officers in a celebratory mood.
Stonebwoy described the honour as a powerful reminder of the link between influence, discipline and national service.
He wrote;
A true symbol of service is not only to protect a nation with power but also to protect its spirit with purpose. I received the Ghana Police Badge of Service with integrity as a reminder that influence, discipline, culture, and service can walk hand in hand
He further expressed appreciation to the leadership of the police service for the recognition and trust placed in him.
He added;
Deep appreciation to the Inspector General of Ghana Police, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the entire Police Service for this honour, recognition, and trust. For the people. For the youth. For the motherland
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A Police Badge of Service awarded to civilians is an honorary distinction given to individuals who have made significant contributions to public service or offered exceptional support to law enforcement efforts.
It is symbolic in nature and does not grant any policing powers, authority of arrest, or operational duties. Instead, it serves as a formal gesture of appreciation from the Police Service.
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The presentation highlights the growing recognition of civilians who positively contribute to national development and community engagement.
A true symbol of service is not only to protect a nation with power, but to protect its spirit with purpose.— THE TORCHER (@stonebwoy) May 19, 2026
I receive the Ghana Police Badge Of Service with integrity as a reminder that influence, discipline, culture, and service can walk hand in hand.
Deep appreciation to the… pic.twitter.com/UKgcyxVTLH