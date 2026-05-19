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'I was invited but decided not to attend' — Nana Ama McBrown on missing TGMA

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:12 - 19 May 2026
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Nana Ama McBrown
Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has clarified her absence from the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards, revealing that she was invited but ultimately chose not to attend.
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  • Nana Ama McBrown says she chose not to attend the Telecel Ghana Music Awards despite being invited.

  • She explains that her decision was deliberate, though she did not go into full detail about her reasons for missing the event.

  • Her comments confirm she was absent from the just-ended TGMA, sparking attention around her decision.

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Speaking during a discussion on Onua Show Time, the actress said preparing for a major awards event is expensive, particularly for celebrities who are neither nominated nor performing on the night.

According to McBrown, simply receiving an invitation is not enough justification for public figures to spend heavily on outfits, styling, and appearances.

She stated;

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TGMA can’t just invite me onto the red carpet when I don’t even have a song in the awards. They know it costs money to appear there
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

The actress recalled that in previous years, organisers of the awards made the red carpet experience more appealing by providing fabric to invited guests, allowing them to create outfits specifically for the occasion.

McBrown revealed that she once designed an outfit using fabric supplied by the organisers and eventually won the event’s Best Dressed award, which came with a cash prize.

She recounted

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I remember there was a time they attached cloth to the invitation cards. I used the fabric to sew my outfit, attended the event, and ended up winning Best Dressed on the red carpet. I even received dollars as the prize money

She noted that the initiative encouraged celebrities to invest more effort into their appearance, making the red carpet more competitive and visually exciting.

She added;

That made the red carpet beautiful and competitive because you couldn’t just show up casually. Everyone came looking glamorous
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McBrown stressed that her comments were directed at personalities who attend purely to support and entertain audiences, despite not being directly involved in the awards scheme as nominees or performers.

According to her, such guests could easily choose to stay home rather than spend their own money attending high-profile events without any form of compensation.

She explained

I’m speaking from the perspective of people who don’t have songs in the scheme and won’t receive nominations. We still attend to support the event and entertain people, even though we could simply stay at home,

The actress further disclosed that although she received an invitation to this year’s awards ceremony, she chose not to respond.

“I was invited, but I didn’t reply to the message.

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