Arsenal win Premier League title for the first time in 22 years

Arsenal win Premier League title for the first time in 22 years

Arsenal win Premier League title for the first time in 22 years

Arsenal F.C. has been confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City F.C. failed to beat Bournemouth, mathematically ending the title race and securing the Gunners’ first top-flight crown since 2004 with a game to spare.

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The decisive confirmation came after City dropped crucial points against Bournemouth, making it impossible for Pep Guardiola’s side to catch Arsenal at the summit of the table.

The triumph ends a 22-year wait for league glory and marks Arsenal’s 14th top-flight title, strengthening their position as the third-most successful club in English league history behind Liverpool and Manchester United.

Having finished as Premier League runners-up in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, Arsenal finally converted consistent progress into championship success under Mikel Arteta.

This season’s title charge was built on balance and efficiency rather than a single dominant run of form, with the Gunners excelling defensively while maintaining consistent attacking output.

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Set pieces proved a major weapon, while Arsenal’s overall discipline and game management ensured they avoided the late-season decline that previously cost them the title.

Unlike their 2022/23 campaign, where they led for much of the season before being overtaken by Manchester City, this time Arsenal maintained their momentum through the winter and handled fixture congestion with maturity.

Smart recruitment also played a key role, with additions such as Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres strengthening the squad at crucial moments of the campaign.

For Arteta, the title represents the culmination of a long-term rebuild that began when he took charge in December 2019 with the club sitting 10th in the league.

After winning the FA Cup in 2020, he guided Arsenal through a transition period marked by inconsistency, scrutiny and growing expectations.

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Now, his project has delivered the club’s first Premier League title since Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles in 2003/04, alongside a historic Champions League final appearance in the modern era.