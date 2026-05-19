6 countries that have granted visa-free access to all Africans in 2026 (Full list)

Africa is gradually reshaping its travel landscape, with a growing number of countries removing visa restrictions for fellow Africans in a major push towards continental integration.

A sixth African country has officially introduced visa-free entry for all African passport holders.

The policy shift is aimed at boosting trade, tourism, business, and the free movement of people under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Despite recent progress, only six (6) African Union member states currently offer visa-free access to all Africans.

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For decades, African passport holders have often found it easier to travel to Europe or North America than to move freely within Africa itself.

Lengthy visa procedures, expensive fees, and bureaucratic restrictions have continued to limit intra-African trade, tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.

However, a new wave of Pan-African policy reforms is beginning to change that narrative, with several countries opening their borders to all African nationals in a move aimed at boosting mobility and economic cooperation.

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The latest country to join the list is Togo, which officially introduced visa-free entry for all African nationals on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport, Lomé, Togo

The decision was announced in a statement issued by Togo’s Minister of Security, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, following approval by the President of the Council.

Under the new policy, African passport holders can enter Togo without a visa for stays of up to thirty (30) days.

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“This measure reflects the ongoing commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and foster increased cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent,” the statement said.

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé

The Togolese government added that the policy forms part of efforts to position the country as a regional hub for business, culture, services, and continental exchange.

Although the visa requirement has been removed, travellers are still required to complete an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival and comply with immigration, security, and public health regulations.

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Togo’s announcement comes as African governments continue pushing for deeper regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Below are the six (6) African countries currently offering visa-free access to all Africans:

1. Togo

With 749,700 inhabitants, Lomé is the most populous city in Togo. It is the most popular tourist destination in the country.

Togo became the latest African country to introduce visa-free entry for all African passport holders in May 2026.

The policy allows stays of up to 30 days and applies to travellers entering by land, air, or sea.

2. Rwanda

A picture of Kigali, Rwanda via signis.world

Rwanda remains one of Africa’s leading advocates for free movement across the continent. The country has long offered visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to African nationals as part of efforts to position Kigali as a major business and tourism hub.

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3. Ghana

The skyline in Accra, Ghana.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

Ghana announced plans to formally reinforce its free visa policy for African nationals from May 25, 2026, in line with Africa Day celebrations.

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that African travellers will no longer pay visa fees when entering Ghana. However, visitors will still be required to complete visa applications and undergo security screening before approval.

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The policy builds on Ghana’s long-standing Pan-African agenda and initiatives such as the Year of Return and Beyond the Return campaigns.

4. Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

Benin has also opened its borders to African nationals as part of broader economic and regional integration efforts.

The West African country continues to position itself as an accessible destination for trade and tourism.

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5. The Gambia

The City of Banjul serves as the commercial, educational, and transportation hub of The Gambia. Image credit: WorldAtlas.com

The Gambia has maintained visa-free access for Africans, reinforcing its image as one of the continent’s most welcoming travel destinations.

6. Seychelles

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Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

Seychelles remains one of Africa’s most open countries for international travel, offering unrestricted visa-free entry to African travellers without advance application requirements.

The Way Forward for Africa

Despite recent progress, only six (6) out of 54 African Union member states currently offer visa-free access to all Africans, highlighting the significant barriers that still exist across the continent.

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According to the African Development Bank’s Visa Openness Index, only 28.2% of intra-African travel was visa-free by the end of 2025.

Analysts say the full vision of the AfCFTA, which seeks to create a single African market of more than 1.4 billion people, cannot be achieved without easier movement across borders.

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